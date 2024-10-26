Major League Baseball Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 2: Starters, lineups, how to watch Updated Oct. 26, 2024 12:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are locking horns in the World Series, with Game 2 on Saturday (8:08 p.m. ET on FOX).

This will be the 12th time these iconic franchises will battle for a championship, but the first time since 1981.

The Dodgers beat the Yankees in a thriller in Game 1, 6-3 in 10 innings on a walk-off grand slam by Freddie Freeman.

Here is the lowdown on Game 1, including how to watch, potential lineups and more.

How can I watch the World Series?

Every game will be broadcast on FOX, and each contest is slated to start at 8:08 p.m. ET. Here is the schedule:

Who is favored?

The Dodgers are currently favored to win Game 2, and also favored (-240) to win the series.

Who will start Game 2?

The Yankees will start reigning Carlos Rodón. For the Dodgers, Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound.

Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series: Postgame interviews

Who will be in the lineup for Game 2?

Neither team has announced its starting lineup, so these are projections based on how Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts have filled out their cards in recent games. This will be updated when things become official.

Yankees

Dodgers

