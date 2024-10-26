Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 2: Starters, lineups, how to watch
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are locking horns in the World Series, with Game 2 on Saturday (8:08 p.m. ET on FOX).
This will be the 12th time these iconic franchises will battle for a championship, but the first time since 1981.
The Dodgers beat the Yankees in a thriller in Game 1, 6-3 in 10 innings on a walk-off grand slam by Freddie Freeman.
Here is the lowdown on Game 1, including how to watch, potential lineups and more.
How can I watch the World Series?
Every game will be broadcast on FOX, and each contest is slated to start at 8:08 p.m. ET. Here is the schedule:
- Game 1: Dodgers 6, Yankees 3, 10 inn.
- Game 2: Saturday in Los Angeles
- Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 in New York
- Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 in New York
- Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 30 in New York
- Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Nov. 1 in Los Angeles
- Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Nov. 2 in Los Angeles
Who is favored?
The Dodgers are currently favored to win Game 2, and also favored (-240) to win the series.
Who will start Game 2?
The Yankees will start reigning Carlos Rodón. For the Dodgers, Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound.
[Related: A look back at past Dodgers-Yankees World Series matchups]
Who will be in the lineup for Game 2?
Neither team has announced its starting lineup, so these are projections based on how Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts have filled out their cards in recent games. This will be updated when things become official.
Yankees
- Gleyber Torres, 2B
- Juan Soto, RF
- Aaron Judge, CF
- Giancarlo Stanton, DH
- Jazz Chisholm, 3B
- Anthony Rizzo, 1B
- Anthony Volpe, SS
- Austin Wells, C
- Alex Verdugo, LF
Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani, DH
- Mookie Betts, RF
- Freddie Freeman, 1B
- Max Muncy, 3B
- Teoscar Hernández, LF
- Gavin Lux, 2B
- Will Smith, C
- Tommy Edman, SS
- Kiké Hernández, CF
-
Yankees-Dodgers: Ranking the 24 best players of the 2024 World Series
Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 1: Starters, lineups, how to watch
Fernando Valenzuela, the Mexican-born Dodgers ace who inspired 'Fernandomania,' dies at age 63
-
Will Yankees-Dodgers break record for most Hall of Famers in a World Series?
Tickets for Dodgers-Yankees World Series Game 1 at Cosm sell out in seven minutes
How Yankees, Dodgers should pitch to each other's stars: Smoltz's World Series preview
-
Dodgers' 5 biggest X-factors vs. Yankees in 2024 World Series
Yankees' 5 biggest X-factors vs. Dodgers in 2024 World Series
World Series matchups: How Dodgers have fared vs. Gerrit Cole, Yankees vs. Jack Flaherty
-
Yankees-Dodgers: Ranking the 24 best players of the 2024 World Series
Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 1: Starters, lineups, how to watch
Fernando Valenzuela, the Mexican-born Dodgers ace who inspired 'Fernandomania,' dies at age 63
-
Will Yankees-Dodgers break record for most Hall of Famers in a World Series?
Tickets for Dodgers-Yankees World Series Game 1 at Cosm sell out in seven minutes
How Yankees, Dodgers should pitch to each other's stars: Smoltz's World Series preview
-
Dodgers' 5 biggest X-factors vs. Yankees in 2024 World Series
Yankees' 5 biggest X-factors vs. Dodgers in 2024 World Series
World Series matchups: How Dodgers have fared vs. Gerrit Cole, Yankees vs. Jack Flaherty