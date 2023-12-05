Major League Baseball Yankees reportedly acquiring Alex Verdugo from Red Sox for 3 right-handed pitchers Updated Dec. 5, 2023 9:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Yankees are acquiring outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox, according to a report from ESPN on Tuesday.

The Yankees are sending right-handers Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert and Nicholas Judice back to the squad in exchange, per ESPN's report.

Verdugo adds a capable lefty bat to the Yankees' lineup. He hit .264 last season with a .324 OBP, while clubbing 13 homers and 54 RBI. He spent three seasons in Los Angeles with the Dodgers, and the past four with Boston.

He had a .987 fielding percentage in 140 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Major League Baseball New York Yankees Alex Verdugo

share