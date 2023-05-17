Major League Baseball
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán suspended 10 games for using foreign substance
Major League Baseball

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán suspended 10 games for using foreign substance

Updated May. 17, 2023 9:25 p.m. ET

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán was suspended for 10 games Wednesday by Major League Baseball and fined for violating the sport's prohibition of foreign substances on the mound.

The penalty was announced following Germán's ejection in the fourth inning Tuesday night at Toronto for what an umpire said was "the stickiest hand I've ever felt."

"My fingers had a hard time coming off his palm," crew chief James Hoye explained after the game.

The punishment was imposed by Michael Hill, MLB's senior vice president for on-field operations. Germán did not appeal, and his suspension began with Wednesday night's game in Toronto.

Germán cannot be replaced on the roster while he is suspended. Barring rainouts, he will be eligible to return May 28 against San Diego.

"He went over the line that umpires deemed, and now we've got to live with the consequences of that," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday in Toronto. "No one player needs to carry this load. We'll share it all and we'll do it together."

Yankees right-hander Luis Severino is expected to be activated off the injured list Sunday to start in Germán's place against the Cincinnati Reds.

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-time All-Star, the 29-year-old Severino has not pitched for New York this season because of a right lat strain. He allowed two runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings Tuesday in a rehab start with Double-A Somerset.

Germán had retired his first nine batters Tuesday night. He denied Hoye's assertion, saying he didn't have anything on his hand other than rosin.

"It was definitely just the rosin bag," Germán said through a translator. "It was sweat and the rosin bag. I don't need any extra help to grab the baseball."

Germán's ejection was the fourth since Major League Baseball started its crackdown on prohibited grip aids two years ago, and the second this season.

Hoye's crew examined the 30-year-old right-hander during an April 15 start against Minnesota, when Germán retired his first 16 batters, but allowed him to stay in that game. Hoye had asked Germán to wash rosin off his hand and some had remained on the pitcher's pinkie.

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was suspended for sticky stuff on April 20, and Seattle's Héctor Santiago and Arizona's Caleb Smith were suspended in 2021.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cowboys VP Stephen Jones confident he can re-sign young stars

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones confident he can re-sign young stars

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes