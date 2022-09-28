Major League Baseball
Yankees' Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Judge ties Maris!
Yankees' Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Judge ties Maris!

1 hour ago

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees clinched the AL East on Tuesday with a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. On Wednesday, Judge smacked his 61st home run, tying Roger Maris' long-standing American League record. 

Here's how Judge fared on Wednesday:

Fifth at-bat: Groundout

Judge grounded out in the eighth inning.

Fourth at-bat: Home Run

Judge hit a two-run homer to left field in the seventh inning.

Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 61st home run of the season

Aaron Judge crushed his 61st home run of the season for the Yankees, which tied Roger Maris for the most hit in a single season by an AL player.

Third at-bat: Groundout

Judge grounded out to third base in the fourth inning.

Second at-bat: Flyout

Judge flied out to right field in the second inning.

First at-bat: Walk

In the first at-bat of the game, Judge drew a walk on six pitches.

Going from 0-60

Want to see all 60 of Judge's home runs so far this season? Say no more.

A-Rod: "Judge's legend has only grown"

Former Yankees great Alex Rodriguez discusses Judge's historic season and why it's even more impressive considering he's doing it as a member of the Bronx Bombers, a franchise on which the bright lights rarely dim.

Alex Rodriguez discusses the greatness of Aaron Judge's historical season

FOX MLB Analyst and Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez discusses the magnitude of Aaron Judge's historical season as he attempts to pass Roger Maris' AL home run record.

Maris family: "It's obviously mixed emotions"

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal spoke to Roger Maris Jr. and the Maris family about Judge approaching and potentially passing his father's home run record.

Ken Rosenthal talks to the family of Yankees legend Roger Maris

Ken Rosenthal talks to the children of New York legend Roger Maris about Aaron Judge chasing the Yankees' record for most home runs in a single season.

Time to savor Judge's brilliance

FOX Sports' Martin Rogers says that Judge's pursuit of history is not only a chance for fans to revel in his magnificent ability, but to also remember the titans of yesteryear, such as Babe Ruth and Roger Maris.

Aaron Judge's year is "most impressive offensive season in 25 years"

The Yankees' slugger is one home run away from Roger Maris' AL record. Nick Wright explains why he believes Judge's run "might be more impressive than Barry Bonds' 73."

Judge for AL MVP … right?

Despite Judge's statistical brilliance — he's on his way to winning the AL Triple Crown — there is a superstar in Los Angeles that is putting up numbers never seen before for a second consecutive season, on the mound and at the plate.

Shohei Ohtani vs Aaron Judge: AL MVP debate

Ben Verlander and Alex Curry give their weekly American League MVP update as both Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani continue to make their case for the award.

Will the Yanks retain Judge?

Crazy thing to think, isn't it?

Judge is a free agent after this season, and given his dominance this year, his price tag will be … steep. 

Is it possible he could make his way out of The Big Apple?

Aaron Judge sits one home run shy of tying AL record

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe rank Judge among the best HR hitters of all-time.
