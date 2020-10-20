Major League Baseball World Series Watch Party: Game 1 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Come hang out with Nick Swisher, Tino Martinez, Rick Ankiel and Ben Verlander as they react to all the action and answer your questions live for Game 1 of the World Series!

Before the first pitch, we put our panelists on the spot by getting their predictions for the 2020 Fall Classic. Here's what they expect to happen as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays square off in Arlington, Texas, in a compelling matchup of baseball's two best teams from the regular season:

Four-time World Series champion Tino Martinez: Rays in six.

Why the Rays? I just think they have so many platoon players that can match up against any pitcher the Dodgers bring in. They’ve been used to doing that all season long – that’s just how they play. Tampa Bay has so many interchangeable parts that will make it very tough on the Dodgers bullpen.

You played in five World Series and reached the playoffs nine times. How will the Dodgers deal with the pressure of playing in their third World Series in four years? I think they’re going to handle it very well. Those past experiences of getting those chances will help them perform better in tough situations. You just learn how to deal with that pressure better with the more opportunities you get.

Former World Series champion Nick Swisher: Dodgers in six.

Why the Dodgers? Their time is now! They have failed on this stage before in 2017 and 2018, and they don’t want that feeling again.

What is the toughest question facing Dodgers manager Dave Roberts? For me it has to be the bullpen. How is Roberts going to use Jansen. Will he use Urias instead? Who will he go to for a big out in the middle innings?

FOX Sports' Ben Verlander: Rays in six.

Why the Rays? Pitching and defense wins in the playoffs. And the Rays have a big edge in pitching, mostly in the bullpen.

What intangibles favor the Rays in this series? Their mentality. I think the fact the Dodgers have been here quite a few times lately and haven’t been able to win puts some added pressure on them and Dave Roberts.

(For Verlander's five reasons the Rays will win the World Series, check out this video below.)

Eleven-year major-leaguer and three-time postseason veteran Rick Ankiel: Dodgers in six.

Why the Dodgers: I’m stuck on the fence about who wins. I'm giving the slightest of edges to the Dodgers.

What is the toughest question facing Kevin Cash? Who does he not let beat them late in the game? Does he walk Mookie Betts to pitch to Corey Seager and Justin Turner? Walk Seager to pitch to Turner and Max Muncy? How tweaked is Bellinger's shoulder from the celebration? There are not a lot of places to hide in the Dodgers lineup. They are deep, including the bench with Joc Pederson and Enrique Hernández.

