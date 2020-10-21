Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball
World Series Top Plays: Game 2
3 mins ago
Game 2 of the 2020 World Series is off and running, with the Los Angeles Dodgers leading the Tampa Bay Rays in the series, 1-0.
Here are the top plays, as they happen, from Game 2 of the Fall Classic.
Lowe wastes little time
Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe smoked a home run off of the Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin with a 3-1 count in the first inning for his second homer and third RBI of the postseason.
Tampa Bay has their first lead of the series.
Keep checking back for more top plays!
