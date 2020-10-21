Major League Baseball World Series Top Plays: Game 2 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Game 2 of the 2020 World Series is off and running, with the Los Angeles Dodgers leading the Tampa Bay Rays in the series, 1-0.

Here are the top plays, as they happen, from Game 2 of the Fall Classic.

Lowe wastes little time

Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe smoked a home run off of the Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin with a 3-1 count in the first inning for his second homer and third RBI of the postseason.

Tampa Bay has their first lead of the series.

Keep checking back for more top plays!

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $1,000.000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.