Major League Baseball Willie Mays, one of baseball's greatest players, dies at 93 Updated Jun. 18, 2024 9:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Willie Mays, who starred for the New York and San Francisco Giants and is considered one of the greatest baseball players of all time, has died at 93, the Giants announced Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie Mays passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93," the team said in a statement.

The center fielder was baseball’s oldest living Hall of Famer. His signature basket catch and his dashes around the bases with his cap flying off personified the joy of the game. His over-the shoulder catch of a long drive in the 1954 World Series is baseball’s most celebrated defensive feat.

Over 22 seasons, virtually all with the New York/San Francisco Giants, Mays batted .302, hit 660 home runs, totaled 3,283 hits, scored more than 2,000 runs and won 12 Gold Gloves.

He was Rookie of the Year in 1951, twice was named the Most Valuable Player and finished in the top 10 for the MVP award 10 other times.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience San Francisco Giants

share