What Mariners, Red Sox, Guardians, Brewers, Dodgers, More Can Clinch Thursday

We're getting closer to the end, but the hectic nature of the MLB playoff picture is yet to settle down.

After Wednesday's action, the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees are now tied for first place in the American League East, and the Cleveland Guardians are outright atop the AL Central over the Detroit Tigers. In the National League, the New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds all lost on Wednesday, keeping New York one game ahead of Arizona and Cincinnati for the final NL wild-card seed.

Here are clinching scenarios for the Sept. 25 slate of games:

Magic numbers:

Blue Jays: Four (4) to clinch AL East

Guardians: Three (3) to clinch AL Central, two (2) to clinch playoff berth

Red Sox: One (1) to clinch playoff berth

Tigers: Three (3) to clinch playoff berth

Dodgers: One (1) to clinch NL West

Mets: Four (4) to clinch playoff berth

