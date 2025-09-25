What Mariners, Red Sox, Guardians, Brewers, Dodgers, More Can Clinch Thursday
We're getting closer to the end, but the hectic nature of the MLB playoff picture is yet to settle down.
After Wednesday's action, the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees are now tied for first place in the American League East, and the Cleveland Guardians are outright atop the AL Central over the Detroit Tigers. In the National League, the New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds all lost on Wednesday, keeping New York one game ahead of Arizona and Cincinnati for the final NL wild-card seed.
Here are clinching scenarios for the Sept. 25 slate of games:
- The eventual AL East-champion (Toronto Blue Jays or New York Yankees) clinches a bye in the AL wild-card round and home-field advantage in the AL Division Series if the Guardians lose to the Tigers, OR the Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox, OR the Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox
- The Seattle Mariners, who have won the AL West, clinch a bye in the AL wild-card round and home-field advantage in the ALDS if they beat the Colorado Rockies, OR the Guardians lose to the Tigers
- The Boston Red Sox clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Blue Jays, OR the Houston Astros lose to the Athletics
- The Cleveland Guardians clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Tigers AND the Astros lose to the Athletics
- The Milwaukee Brewers, who have won the NL Central and clinched home-field advantage in the World Series should they advance to the Fall Classic, clinch the No. 1 seed in the NL postseason if the Philadelphia Phillies lose to the Miami Marlins
- The Los Angeles Dodgers clinch the NL West if they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks
Magic numbers:
Blue Jays: Four (4) to clinch AL East
Guardians: Three (3) to clinch AL Central, two (2) to clinch playoff berth
Red Sox: One (1) to clinch playoff berth
Tigers: Three (3) to clinch playoff berth
Dodgers: One (1) to clinch NL West
Mets: Four (4) to clinch playoff berth
