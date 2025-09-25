Major League Baseball
What Mariners, Red Sox, Guardians, Brewers, Dodgers, More Can Clinch Thursday
Major League Baseball

What Mariners, Red Sox, Guardians, Brewers, Dodgers, More Can Clinch Thursday

Published Sep. 25, 2025 1:27 p.m. ET

We're getting closer to the end, but the hectic nature of the MLB playoff picture is yet to settle down.

After Wednesday's action, the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees are now tied for first place in the American League East, and the Cleveland Guardians are outright atop the AL Central over the Detroit Tigers. In the National League, the New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds all lost on Wednesday, keeping New York one game ahead of Arizona and Cincinnati for the final NL wild-card seed. 

Here are clinching scenarios for the Sept. 25 slate of games:

  • The eventual AL East-champion (Toronto Blue Jays or New York Yankees) clinches a bye in the AL wild-card round and home-field advantage in the AL Division Series if the Guardians lose to the Tigers, OR the Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox, OR the Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox
  • The Seattle Mariners, who have won the AL West, clinch a bye in the AL wild-card round and home-field advantage in the ALDS if they beat the Colorado Rockies, OR the Guardians lose to the Tigers
  • The Boston Red Sox clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Blue Jays, OR the Houston Astros lose to the Athletics
  • The Cleveland Guardians clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Tigers AND the Astros lose to the Athletics
  • The Milwaukee Brewers, who have won the NL Central and clinched home-field advantage in the World Series should they advance to the Fall Classic, clinch the No. 1 seed in the NL postseason if the Philadelphia Phillies lose to the Miami Marlins
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers clinch the NL West if they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks

Magic numbers:

Blue Jays: Four (4) to clinch AL East

Guardians: Three (3) to clinch AL Central, two (2) to clinch playoff berth

Red Sox: One (1) to clinch playoff berth

Tigers: Three (3) to clinch playoff berth

Dodgers: One (1) to clinch NL West

Mets: Four (4) to clinch playoff berth

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Aaron Judge Makes MLB History With Another 50-Homer Season

Aaron Judge Makes MLB History With Another 50-Homer Season

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes