What Are The 10 Most Iconic MLB Stadiums?

Scenery is part of baseball, and there are countless MLB ballparks that provide plenty of it.

Some of those stadiums have been around for a century, while some were founded not too long ago. Nevertheless, there are historic MLB stadiums from coast to coast.

Which ones are the best? FOX Sports Research compiled the list of the 10 most iconic MLB stadiums.

10 Most Iconic MLB Stadiums

10. Citizens Bank Park (Phillies)

A general overhead view of Citizens Bank Park on July 4, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

After 33 years in Veterans Stadium, the Phillies found a new home in Citizens Bank Park in 2004. Looking at the outfield, one can see the Philadelphia skyline in the distance, while the stadium's primary scoreboard is located high down the left-field line. Located in southeastern Philadelphia, the Phillies share an extended parking lot with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's Philadelphia Flyers.

9. Coors Field (Rockies)

A general overhead view of Coors Field on June 8, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Coors Field — located in Denver a mile above sea level — provides fans with an amazing sunset for every night game. Coors Field has an open feel to it, with long balls flying out of the park left and right. Fans can see the Rocky Mountain scenery beyond the outfield concourse. A distinct element to the ballpark is the center-field seats, which are located well above and away from the field of play.

8. Petco Park (Padres)

A general overhead view of Petco Park on October 8, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Petco Park, another relatively new ballpark, was put into use in 2004 and provides a sharp view of San Diego. Located off Harbor Drive adjacent to the San Diego Bay, the field of play in Petco Park faces the northern part of the city. There are buildings galore in the outfield distance with the primary scoreboard located above the left-field seats. Behind the right-center field seats resides the statue of Hall of Famer and Padres legend Tony Gwynn.

7. Yankee Stadium (Yankees)

A general overhead view of Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Mike Lawrence/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

A de facto replica of the original Yankee Stadium, the new House — which debuted in 2009, the last year that the Yankees won the World Series — has many of the same features as the original, including the frieze on top and the famed Monument Park in center field, displaying plaques of the countless legends in franchise history. Behind right-center field is the 161st Street Subway Station, with running trains visible through the gap in the seats.

6. PNC Park (Pirates)

A general overhead view of PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Located on the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh, the Pirates have an aesthetically pleasing home stadium. The yellow Roberto Clemente Bridge is behind the right-center field seats in PNC Park, named after the Pirates Hall of Famer. Fans can walk over that bridge to get to the ballpark, which debuted in 2001. On the other side of the bridge is downtown Pittsburgh. In front of the park lies the Honus Wagner statue, while Clemente and Willie Stargell statues are grounded behind center field.

5. Oracle Park (Giants)

A general overhead view of Oracle Park on June 24, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Located right on the water on the east side of San Francisco, Oracle Park has a breathtaking view of the SF Bay behind the outfield. The featured part of the stadium is "McCovey Cove," named after Giants Hall of Famer Willie McCovey, which is located beyond the right field wall with a skinny walkway in front of the bay, where fans in kayaks pounce on any "Splash Hit" home runs that reach the water.

4. Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Orioles)

A general overhead view of Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 2, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Perhaps the most famous warehouse resides in Baltimore, as the orange B&O Warehouse located behind right field is used by the organization. In front of it lies Eutaw Street, a walkway for fans. As for the field of play, a large right-field wall is a featured part of Camden Yards. Once deemed a short left-field porch, the majority of the left-field wall was pushed back for the 2022 season (and then brought back in for 2025). Debuting in 1992, Oriole Park at Camden Yards is located directly off Interstate 95 and shares a parking lot with M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens.

3. Dodger Stadium (Dodgers)

A general overhead view of Dodger Stadium. (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

After spending their first four Los Angeles seasons in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the Dodgers — who moved to L.A. from Brooklyn for the 1958 season — moved to Dodger Stadium in 1962 and have been there ever since. Besides some tweaks here and there, it has been the same stadium since its 1962 debut: high lights above the stadium, the Hollywood Hills in the distance and yellow seats at the lower level. The standalone park is an MLB wonder.

2. Wrigley Field (Cubs)

A general overhead view of Wrigley Field. (Photo by Stephen Green /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Wrigley Field has a timeless, unique look. Located in the northern half of Chicago, Wrigley Field has been the Cubs' home since 1914 and has a distinct green appearance about it, highlighted by the ivy that wraps around the entire outfield, the green poles on the outside of the park and overall green seating. Fans can catch a game from a rooftop outside the stadium behind the outfield.

1. Fenway Park (Red Sox)

A general overhead view of Fenway Park on November 3, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

When a player hits a home run over Fenway's Green Monster or out of the stadium, it's an epic experience for fans. The menacing wall in left field is the signature part of Fenway Park, while the abrupt Pesky's Pole down the right-field wall and overall field dimensions also make the stadium a unique venue. The Red Sox have called Fenway Park home since 1912, and it remains the oldest active stadium in the league.

Honorable mentions:

Citi Field ( Mets )

T-Mobile Park ( Mariners )

Busch Stadium ( Cardinals )

Great American Ball Park ( Reds )

Daikin Park ( Astros )

Angel Stadium ( Angels )

Rogers Centre (Blue Jays)

