Washington Nationals sign GM Mike Rizzo to a multiyear extension
Washington Nationals sign GM Mike Rizzo to a multiyear extension

Published Sep. 13, 2023 11:41 a.m. ET

The Washington Nationals are giving Mike Rizzo a chance to finish what he started as the team's longtime president of baseball operations and general manager.

The club announced a multiyear extension with Rizzo on Wednesday. The deal comes with Rizzo — who put together the roster that won the 2019 World Series — overseeing a top-to-bottom rebuild that he believes is nearing completion.

Details were not released, but the 62-year-old Rizzo said he plans to remain in Washington for "a long, long time."

The Nationals won the franchise's only championship four years ago but went almost immediately into a makeover, trading the likes of Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Juan Soto to give the club's prospect pool a needed talent influx.

Washington is heading for a fifth straight last-place finish in the NL East but has already zoomed past its 2022 win total (55) with more than two weeks remaining in the season. The Nationals enter Wednesday night's game against the Pirates at 65-80.

Rizzo's extension comes after the team already signed manager Davey Martinez to a deal that runs through the 2025 season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

