Counting down the 10 longest home runs of the MLB season

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich hit an absolute moon shot Tuesday night at Coors Field.

The 2018 MVP's production has tailed off significantly following the 2019 season, and though he's dealt with a rash of injuries since signing an extension in 2020, Yelich turned back the clock with a gargantuan first-inning missile that landed in Coors' third deck.

The deep shot was the longest homer by a left-handed hitter in the park's history, and unsurprisingly, became the longest HR of the season, just missing 500 feet.

Hitters are going to have a hard time topping Yelich's feat as the campaign comes to a close, but while we're on the subject of big blasts, let's look back at the longest home runs of the 2022 season.

T-9: Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies - 468 Feet (Coors Field, April 20)

The Phillies' season has been marked by up-and-down inconsistencies, but Schwarber's power has been a constant all year. A right-handed pitcher plus Coors' high-flying atmosphere was a perfect recipe for Schwarber to go top shelf in Colorado.

T-9: Jorge Soler, Miami Marlins - 468 Feet (LoanDepot Park, April 29)

Soler's raking ability made him the hero of last year's World Series, and though he hasn't been featured much in the spotlight with the Marlins, his high-caliber power is still perhaps his best tool.

T-7: Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros - 469 Feet (RingCentral Coliseum, May 30)

FOX Sports baseball analyst Ben Verlander called Álvarez the best hitter in baseball this summer (yes, he knows Aaron Judge exists). Explosions like this are part of the reason why.

T-7: Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins - 469 Feet (Target Field, April 24)

Buxton's been considered a five-tool athlete since he was baseball's No. 1 prospect nearly a decade ago, but long-balls were likely his least-heralded attribute. That has changed, as he's smacked 28 and counting this season, his first time above 20 HRs.

6: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels - 472 Feet (Globe Life Field, April 14)

Any surprise Trout's name is on this list? The guy just seems synonymous with lists that deal with hitting excellence, and this one's no different.

5: Gary Sánchez, Minnesota Twins - 473 Feet (Yankee Stadium, Sept. 5)

"El Gary" had revenge on his mind when he visited his old ballpark this past weekend, and the Yanks aren't going to forget this slingshot anytime soon.

4. C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies - 486 Feet (Coors Field, June 17)

Hot dogs, anyone? Cron deserved a ballpark treat after this well-placed blast near a third-deck hot dog stand in June.

3: Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies - 495 Feet (Coors Field, Aug. 9)

Don't be surprised to see another Coloradan on this list. Coors has been dubbed the hitter's ballpark of all hitter's ballparks, and baseballs just seem to carry differently when they're hit in the Mile High.

2: Jesús Sánchez, Miami Marlins - 496 Feet (Coors Field, May 30)

Sánchez's dinger echoed throughout Coors Field as soon as his bat made contact with the ball. And after that, very little could be detected audibly, as the home crowd watched the ball sail upwards to the third deck in a hushed awe. The blast placed Sánchez in the top-five longest HRs of the last five years.

1: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers - 499 Feet (Coors Field, Sept. 6)

And then there was one. Nearly 500 feet off a former MVP's bat. Baseball history.

