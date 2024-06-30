Major League Baseball Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford hits for 1st cycle in 2024 Updated Jun. 30, 2024 11:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford has the first cycle of the 2024 Major League Baseball season.

Langford completed the cycle with a blistering three-run home run down the left-field line in the eighth inning of the Rangers' game against the Orioles in Baltimore on Sunday night.

It was the first career four-hit game for the 22-year-old Langford, who was drafted last year by the Rangers with the No. 4 overall pick and made a swift rise to the majors to make Texas' opening-day roster this season.

Langford tripled in the fourth, doubled in the fifth and singled in the sixth.

The last MLB player to hit for the cycle was the Houston Astros' Jose Altuve against the Boston Red Sox in August 2023. Langford is the first Ranger to hit for the cycle since Carlos Gomez did so against the Los Angeles Angels in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

