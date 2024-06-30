Major League Baseball
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford hits for 1st cycle in 2024
Major League Baseball

Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford hits for 1st cycle in 2024

Updated Jun. 30, 2024 11:07 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford has the first cycle of the 2024 Major League Baseball season. 

Langford completed the cycle with a blistering three-run home run down the left-field line in the eighth inning of the Rangers' game against the Orioles in Baltimore on Sunday night.

It was the first career four-hit game for the 22-year-old Langford, who was drafted last year by the Rangers with the No. 4 overall pick and made a swift rise to the majors to make Texas' opening-day roster this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Langford tripled in the fourth, doubled in the fifth and singled in the sixth.

The last MLB player to hit for the cycle was the Houston Astros' Jose Altuve against the Boston Red Sox in August 2023. Langford is the first Ranger to hit for the cycle since Carlos Gomez did so against the Los Angeles Angels in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Texas Rangers
Wyatt Langford
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Everything to know about FOX Saturday Baseball: Dodgers-Giants, Rangers-Orioles, Cubs-Brewers

Everything to know about FOX Saturday Baseball: Dodgers-Giants, Rangers-Orioles, Cubs-Brewers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsUSMNT Logo USMNTDraft Results NBA 2024 Draft Results
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes