Major League Baseball
Shohei Ohtani 'in good spirits' following elbow surgery, manager Phil Nevin says
Major League Baseball

Shohei Ohtani 'in good spirits' following elbow surgery, manager Phil Nevin says

Published Sep. 20, 2023 6:06 p.m. ET

Shohei Ohtani's elbow surgery on Tuesday went well, Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin said.

The Angels' two-way star is expected to be available as a hitter on Opening Day next season and return to the mound in 2025.

"He's in good spirits," Nevin said before Wednesday night's game at Tampa Bay. "He knows everything went fine with the surgery. He's in the recovery process right now."

Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Aug. 23, ending his pitching season. He continued as a batter through Sept. 3 until an oblique strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shohei Ohtani has locked up the AL MVP despite heading to the IL

Shohei Ohtani has locked up the AL MVP despite heading to the IL

Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache operated on Ohtani at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. He said in a statement that the sides decided to "reinforce the healthy ligament in place," suggesting the UCL wasn't reconstructed via Tommy John surgery.

ElAttrache also performed Tommy John surgery on Ohtani on Oct. 1, 2018.

The 29-year-old Ohtani leads the AL with 44 homers and has 96 RBIs, eight triples and 20 stolen bases. He was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts, striking out 167 and walking 55 in 132 innings.

Ohtani is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Texans’ C.J. Stroud flashing early signs he can be a franchise QB

Texans’ C.J. Stroud flashing early signs he can be a franchise QB

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes