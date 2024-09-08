Shohei Ohtani hits 46th homer to tie career high on sweltering day at Dodger Stadium
Shohei Ohtani hit his 46th home run of the season to tie his career high, a 450-foot solo shot down the right-field line in the fifth inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Cleveland Guardians on a sweltering Sunday.
On a day that matched the hottest Dodger Stadium first-pitch temperature at 103 degrees, Ohtani connected off Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee. The homer was reviewed to see if it was fair.
Ohtani also hit 46 home runs in 2021 for the Los Angeles Angels in his unanimous AL MVP season. The Japanese star has 46 stolen bases in a bid to become the first major league player with a 50-50 season.
It also was 103 for first pitch for Game 1 of the 2017 World Series against Houston.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
