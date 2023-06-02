Major League Baseball Red Sox lefty Chris Sale back to injured list with sore shoulder Published Jun. 2, 2023 6:44 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has landed back on the injured list with a sore shoulder, the team announced Friday.

Corey Kluber, returning from paternity leave, took Sale's spot on the active roster.

The seven-time All-Star, who hasn't had an injury-free season since 2017, left Thursday night's start against Cincinnati in the fourth inning after two visits from the medical staff. The team was awaiting the results of an MRI on Friday morning, when Cora said Sale reported soreness.

Sale told reporters Friday that he does not have a firm diagnosis on the cause of the shoulder soreness.

"I hate feeling like this. I started having fun playing baseball again," Sale said. "Now I’m back to not having fun, and that sucks."

Sale, 34, has been to the IL in each of the last five seasons, missing all of 2020 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

