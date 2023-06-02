Major League Baseball
Red Sox lefty Chris Sale back to injured list with sore shoulder
Major League Baseball

Red Sox lefty Chris Sale back to injured list with sore shoulder

Published Jun. 2, 2023 6:44 p.m. ET

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has landed back on the injured list with a sore shoulder, the team announced Friday.

Corey Kluber, returning from paternity leave, took Sale's spot on the active roster.

The seven-time All-Star, who hasn't had an injury-free season since 2017, left Thursday night's start against Cincinnati in the fourth inning after two visits from the medical staff. The team was awaiting the results of an MRI on Friday morning, when Cora said Sale reported soreness.

Sale told reporters Friday that he does not have a firm diagnosis on the cause of the shoulder soreness.

"I hate feeling like this. I started having fun playing baseball again," Sale said. "Now I’m back to not having fun, and that sucks."

Sale, 34, has been to the IL in each of the last five seasons, missing all of 2020 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Chris Sale
Boston Red Sox
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: State of the USFL: Embracing kickoff returns, increased competitiveness in Season 2

State of the USFL: Embracing kickoff returns, increased competitiveness in Season 2

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes