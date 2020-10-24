Major League Baseball Rays Beat Dodgers In Instant Classic 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Game 4 of the 2020 World Series is a game that won't soon be forgotten, with the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers delivering an instant classic.

The Rays topped the Dodgers 8-7 to avoid a 3-1 deficit and tie the series at 2-2 in one of the wildest endings in modern sports history.

Here are 3 takeaways from this World Series matchup.

1. An unforgettable ninth inning

The Dodgers were one out – better yet, one strike – away from putting a stranglehold on the World Series with a 3-1 lead.

And then complete mayhem broke loose, giving the Rays an improbable win and the Dodgers a loss that could potentially haunt them.

Brett Phillips delivered a two-RBI single to tie the series, but it also came with a little bit of help from the Dodgers defense.

Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor lost the ball in the outfield allowing one run to score and tie the game before catcher Will Smith lost the ball at the plate, allowing Randy Arozarena to score and seal the win.

The reactions across the sports world were spectacular, but perhaps no one summed up the thrill of Game 4's finish quite like Alex Rodriguez.

2. Randy Aronzarena continues his historic October

Phillips is going to be remembered as the hero from this game for the Rays, but Randy Aronzarena continued to star for the Rays in a sterling Game 4 performance.

He batted 3-for-4 while breaking the MLB postseason home run record and scoring the game winning run for the Rays.

Arozarena now owns the rookie record for hits in a postseason to go with that all-time playoff home run record.

And his hustle in the ninth will be one of the indelible images of Game 4.

The Rays have gotten timely contributions from every member of their lineup this October, but nobody has been better than their rookie sensation, who is now batting .357 in the World Series.

3. Corey Seager and Justin Turner dominate in a loss

This loss is going to be a tough one for the Dodgers to stomach, but if there is a positive, it was the brilliance of Corey Seager and Justin Turner.

The two combined to bat 8-for-10 with two home runs and four RBIs in one of the most dominant hitting performance by a pair of teammates in World Series history.

Turner now sits alone in the Dodgers record book with the most playoff home runs in franchise history with 12.

The Dodgers will need both to continue their hot hitting in Game 5 to potentially rebound from this jarring loss.

