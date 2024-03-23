Phillies' Bryce Harper back in lineup after missing a week with a sore back
Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees after missing a week because of a sore lower back.
Harper hadn’t played in a spring training game since March 14. The first baseman took part in a simulated game on Friday.
After 11 seasons as an outfielder, Harper moved to first base last year when he returned from Tommy John surgery, which he had in November. Back as a designated hitter on May 2, Harper started playing first on July 21 and had 36 regular-season starts there, plus 13 in the playoffs.
Harper was slowed by back spasms last summer, coming out of an Aug. 10 game against Washington, then making only six starts in the field over the next 21 games.
Philadelphia opens the regular season on Thursday at home against Atlanta.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2024 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, dates, teams, how to watch, starters
MLB No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday left off Orioles' opening-day roster
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired by Dodgers after allegations of illegal gambling, theft
-
MLB Power Rankings: Ben Verlander's preseason top-10
Who is Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani's interpreter?
Betting scandal with Shohei Ohtani's interpreter is far from first in pro sports
-
2024 MLB predictions: MVP, Cy Young, ROY, World Series
2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: Mets sign J.D. Martinez to 1-year deal
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later
-
2024 MLB Opening Day: Schedule, dates, teams, how to watch, starters
MLB No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday left off Orioles' opening-day roster
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter fired by Dodgers after allegations of illegal gambling, theft
-
MLB Power Rankings: Ben Verlander's preseason top-10
Who is Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani's interpreter?
Betting scandal with Shohei Ohtani's interpreter is far from first in pro sports
-
2024 MLB predictions: MVP, Cy Young, ROY, World Series
2023-24 MLB free-agent signing tracker, grades: Mets sign J.D. Martinez to 1-year deal
Reuniting Rickey Hill with his ring, 37 years later