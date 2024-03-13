Major League Baseball Padres reportedly acquiring RHP Dylan Cease from White Sox Updated Mar. 13, 2024 9:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The San Diego Padres are finalizing a trade to acquire right-hand pitcher Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox, ESPN reported on Wednesday.

The complete trade will send Cease to the Padres, while the White Sox add right-hand pitchers Drew Thorpe, Jairo Iriate, and Steve Wilson, and center fielder Samuel Zavala.

The 28-year-old was drafted in 2014 by the Chicago Cubs, but due to injury, did not make his MLB debut until 2019 with the White Sox.

In January 2023, the Georgia-native agreed to a one-year, $5.7 million contract with the White Sox, avoiding salary arbitration.

Cease has a win-loss record of 43-35, a 3.83 ERA and 792 career strikeouts. He was named to the All-MLB Second Team in 2022.

