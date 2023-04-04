Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball

Orioles reportedly calling up top pitching prospect to face Rangers' deGrom

Published Apr. 4, 2023 9:48 p.m. ET

The Baltimore Orioles' youth movement is getting another boost against a tough opponent.

Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles' top pitching prospect and the No. 7 overall prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, is getting called up to make his MLB debut Wednesday, per multiple reports. He is scheduled to face Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom.

Rodriguez, a Texas native, was selected by Baltimore with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. After an impressive 2022 in which he logged a 2.62 ERA across three minor-league levels despite missing multiple months due to an oblique injury, he was a big part of why the Orioles came in at No. 3 in FOX Sports' 26-and-under MLB power rankings.

"At his best, G-Rod has four-plus pitches led by a mid-90s heater and a now-you-see-me-now-you-don't changeup," FOX Sports MLB analyst Jake Mintz wrote. "The fastball velocity, command and utility in the majors will determine whether he’s a No. 3, No. 2 or No. 1 starter."

Baltimore Orioles Season Preview: Can they repeat last year's success?

Baltimore Orioles Season Preview: Can they repeat last year's success?

The Orioles drew the ire of some fans when Rodriguez was sent down to Triple-A to begin the season, where he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks on March 31. 

[Ranking MLB's best 26-and-under pitchers]

Rodriguez is set to pitch in his home state against deGrom, the two-time Cy Young winner with the New York Mets whom the Rangers signed to a 5-year, $185 million contract in free agency in the offseason. DeGrom will look to bounce back from a rough debut of his own — the 34-year-old allowed five runs and a career-worst six extra-base hits over just 3.2 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in his first game in a Rangers uniform last Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Grayson Rodriguez
Baltimore Orioles
Jacob deGrom
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Julie Ertz is back with USWNT and hoping to be better than ever
Julie Ertz is back with USWNT and hoping to be better than ever
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes