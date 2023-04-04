Major League Baseball Orioles reportedly calling up top pitching prospect to face Rangers' deGrom Published Apr. 4, 2023 9:48 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Baltimore Orioles' youth movement is getting another boost against a tough opponent.

Grayson Rodriguez, the Orioles' top pitching prospect and the No. 7 overall prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, is getting called up to make his MLB debut Wednesday, per multiple reports. He is scheduled to face Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom.

Rodriguez, a Texas native, was selected by Baltimore with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. After an impressive 2022 in which he logged a 2.62 ERA across three minor-league levels despite missing multiple months due to an oblique injury, he was a big part of why the Orioles came in at No. 3 in FOX Sports' 26-and-under MLB power rankings.

"At his best, G-Rod has four-plus pitches led by a mid-90s heater and a now-you-see-me-now-you-don't changeup," FOX Sports MLB analyst Jake Mintz wrote. "The fastball velocity, command and utility in the majors will determine whether he’s a No. 3, No. 2 or No. 1 starter."

The Orioles drew the ire of some fans when Rodriguez was sent down to Triple-A to begin the season, where he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks on March 31.

Rodriguez is set to pitch in his home state against deGrom, the two-time Cy Young winner with the New York Mets whom the Rangers signed to a 5-year, $185 million contract in free agency in the offseason. DeGrom will look to bounce back from a rough debut of his own — the 34-year-old allowed five runs and a career-worst six extra-base hits over just 3.2 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies in his first game in a Rangers uniform last Thursday.

