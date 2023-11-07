Major League Baseball
Orioles' Mike Elias voted MLB Executive of the Year after winning AL East
Major League Baseball

Orioles' Mike Elias voted MLB Executive of the Year after winning AL East

Updated Nov. 7, 2023 10:55 a.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias was voted Major League Baseball's executive of the year on Tuesday after the team finished with the American League's best record for the first time since 1997.

The Orioles went 101-67 with a $67 million payroll, 29th among the 30 teams and ahead of only the Athletics. After their first 100-win season since 1980, the Orioles were swept in the Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers.

The 40-year-old Elias is a 2006 graduate of Yale, where he pitched for the Bulldogs. He joined the St. Louis Cardinals as a scout after college, became manager of amateur scouting and joined the Houston Astros in 2011 as a special assistant to general manager Jeff Luhnow.

Elias was promoted to director of amateur scouting in 2012 and assistant general manager for player acquisition in 2016. He was hired by the Orioles as GM in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Voting was conducted among the 30 teams before the postseason. Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos finished second and Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen was third.

Baltimore's drafted players included All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman and rookie infielder Gunnar Henderson. The Orioles acquired pitchers Kyle Bradish and Yennier Cano in trades, pitcher Tyler Wells in the winter meeting draft and reliever Cionel Pérez off waivers.

Athletics executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane won the initial award in 2018, followed by Rays general manager Erik Neander in 2019, Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman in 2020, Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi in 2021 and Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti last year.

The award was announced on the first full day of the annual general managers meetings.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: After losses to Bills, Eagles and Chiefs, are the Dolphins legit contenders?

After losses to Bills, Eagles and Chiefs, are the Dolphins legit contenders?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes