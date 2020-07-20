Major League Baseball On This Day: Hank Aaron Hits No. 755 8 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

When the legendary Hank Aaron retired in 1976, he held arguably the most-coveted record in the history of sports. the all-time home run king.

But home run No. 715 wasn't close to his last dinger.

Aaron finished his career with the Milwaukee Brewers, and on July 20, 1976, Aaron went yard for the last time, against the California Angels, hitting the 755th home run of his career.

“Without question, the number 755 is one of the most iconic in sports history,” said FS1 analyst Rob Parker, who is a BBWAA member and Baseball Hall of Fame voter. “It was the measure of greatest set by Hank Aaron in his suitable-for-framing career."

Aaron came into the major leagues in 1954 as a member of the Milwaukee Braves and would spend the first 20 seasons of his career with the Braves organization, between Milwaukee and Atlanta.

Through his first 20 seasons, Aaron recorded at least 20 home runs in each season. He hit more than 30 home runs in 15 seasons, and he hit 40 or more in 8 seasons.

Aaron won NL MVP honors in 1957 and led the National League in RBIs and home runs four times. He also won the NL batting title twice.

In 1974, as a member of the Atlanta Braves, Aaron would hit his 715th career home run to break the record set by Babe Ruth.

“Not only did Hank Aaron pass the legendary Babe Ruth in becoming the all-time Home Run King, but to be a Black man in a sport that at one time didn’t allow Black people to even play," Parker said. "To this day, Aaron’s impact on America remains important.”

Aaron's No. 44 was retired by both the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves, and he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

A 25-time All-Star, Aaron's record of 755 home runs would stand for 31 years until Barry Bonds broke the record in 2006.

Even with his record falling, there is absolutely no denying that Aaron is one of the greatest hitters in the history of baseball.

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.