Major League Baseball
No Fans? Not On FOX
Major League Baseball

No Fans? Not On FOX

6 hours ago

Thousands of virtual fans will attend FOX’s MLB games this Saturday. They’ll be cheering. Booing. Wearing their team colors. Yes, they’ll even be doing the wave.

The virtual fans, based on advanced motion capture, feature over 500 looping actions and are completely customizable, from the excitement level of the crowd to the balance between fans of the two teams.

In a preview of the technology to the New York Post, FOX Sports executive vice president Brad Zager said, "The original concept sounds like something that would never happen — pie in the sky. Pretty quick after this pandemic hit we thought we could be in a position to produce games without crowds.

"We were dead set on trying to make the broadcast with no crowd feel as authentic and organic as possible. We want to give people an escape."

"When people see it, I think there is a comfort to seeing sports the way you are used to seeing them in a time like right now," Zager added. "What sports are is an escape to all the things that are going on in the world. We want to make this escape right now as close as it was before and have as much fun as possible."

FOX Sports presents its first ever MLB quadruple header on Saturday to celebrate 25 years of FOX as the home of baseball. The day starts with pregame coverage at 12:30 p.m. ET, with Brewers at Cubs leading off in the first game at 1 p.m. ET.

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Major League Baseball

MLB Opening Day Power Rankings

MLB Opening Day Power Rankings
Ready for baseball? Nick Swisher ranks all 30 teams as MLB makes its triumphant comeback.
13 hours ago
Major League Baseball

What You Need To Know: MLB's Return

What You Need To Know: MLB's Return
Rule changes. Schedule tweaks. Odds-on favorites. Baseball is back, and we have you covered.
14 hours ago
Atlanta Braves

High Hopes In Atlanta

High Hopes In Atlanta
Dansby Swanson talks Ronald Acuna Jr., Mario Kart vs. Mallory Pugh, and the Braves' chances with Charlotte Wilder.
21 hours ago
Major League Baseball

Betts Signs Megadeal with Dodgers

Betts Signs Megadeal with Dodgers
The Dodgers announced they're keeping Mookie Betts in Los Angeles for a long time, and for a lot of cash.
22 hours ago
Major League Baseball

Pittsburgh Out As Blue Jays' Home

Pittsburgh Out As Blue Jays' Home
The Blue Jays need a temporary home for 2020. Pittsburgh looked likely, but now that plan has hit a speed bump.
23 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks