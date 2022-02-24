New York Yankees
New York Yankees to retire All-Star Paul O'Neill's No. 21 jersey New York Yankees to retire All-Star Paul O'Neill's No. 21 jersey
New York Yankees

New York Yankees to retire All-Star Paul O'Neill's No. 21 jersey

2 hours ago

The New York Yankees will retire Paul O'Neill's No. 21 jersey in August at Yankee Stadium's Monument Park, the team announced Tuesday.

"It’s the highest honor that I’ve ever been given in baseball," O’Neill said. "I don’t really know how to explain it. It’s on my mind all day, and it keeps replaying over and over again, just how cool this is. To know that there’s a generation of people who associate my name with that number to me is very special."

O’Neill, 58, was a fourth-round pick in the 1981 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds. He started his MLB career in Cincinnati (1985-1992) before being traded to the Yankees following the 1992 season. He played right field in New York from 1993 to 2001. Over the course of 17 seasons in the big leagues, O'Neill racked up 281 home runs, 1,269 RBIs and 2,105 hits on his way to a lifetime batting average of .288.

The five-time All-Star won the 1994 AL batting title with a .359 average and was later a key part of four World Series champion Yankees teams (1996, ’98-2000).

"Paul O’Neill Day" will be celebrated on August 21 before the Yankees’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He will become the 23rd Yankee to receive the honor, joining former teammates that he won four championships with — Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Mariano Rivera, Bernie Williams and Jorge Posada.

Get more from New York Yankees Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez turning heads at minicamp
New York Yankees

Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez turning heads at minicamp

56 mins ago
Red Sox might find the solution to their flaws in Japan
Major League Baseball

Red Sox might find the solution to their flaws in Japan

4 days ago
When does the Yankees' World Series drought become a curse?
Major League Baseball

When does the Yankees' World Series drought become a curse?

February 17
Atlanta Braves' World Series followed by less-than-ideal winter
Major League Baseball

Atlanta Braves' World Series followed by less-than-ideal winter

February 12
Hall of Fame: David Ortiz in; Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens out
Major League Baseball

Hall of Fame: David Ortiz in; Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens out

January 25
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes