MLB Triple Crown Winners: Complete list from AL, NL and Negro Leagues

Published Aug. 28, 2024 1:58 p.m. ET

The Triple Crown in Major League Baseball is a prestigious award recognizing a hitter's exceptional offensive performance. Check out the complete list of baseball's Triple Crown winners from the AL and NL.

What is the Triple Crown in MLB?

The MLB triple crown is when a player leads the league in batting average, home runs and runs batted in. 

Triple Crown Winners:

  • 2012: Miguel Cabrera (Detroit Tigers)
  • 1967: Carl Yastrzemski (Boston Red Sox)
  • 1966: Frank Robinson (Baltimore Orioles)
  • 1956: Mickey Mantle (New York Yankees)
  • 1947: Ted Williams (Boston Red Sox)
  • 1942: Ted Strong (Kansas City Monarchs)
  • 1942: Ted Williams (Boston Red Sox)
  • 1942: Lennie Pearson (Newark Eagles/Homestead Grays)
  • 1937: Joe Medwick (St. Louis Cardinals)
  • 1937: Josh Gibson (Homestead Grays)
  • 1936: Josh Gibson (Pittsburgh Crawfords)
  • 1934: Lou Gehrig (New York Yankees)
  • 1933: Jimmie Foxx (Philadelphia Athletics)
  • 1933: Chuck Klein (Philadelphia Phillies)
  • 1930: Willie Wells (St. Louis Stars)
  • 1926: Mule Suttles (St. Louis Stars)
  • 1925: Rogers Hornsby (St. Louis Cardinals)
  • 1924: Oscar Charleston (Harrisburg Giants)
  • 1923: Heavy Johnson (Kansas City Monarchs)
  • 1922: Rogers Hornsby (St. Louis Cardinals)
  • 1921: Oscar Charleston (Homestead Grays)
  • 1912: Heinie Zimmerman (Chicago Cubs)
  • 1909: Ty Cobb (Detroit Tigers)
  • 1901: Nap Lajoie (Philadelphia Athletics)
  • 1894: Hugh Duffy (Boston Beaneaters)
  • 1887: Tip O'Neil (St. Louis Browns)
  • 1878: Paul Hines (Providence Grays)

Who is the most recent MLB player to obtain the triple crown?

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers is the most recent MLB player to obtain the triple crown. Cabrera achieved this feat in 2012.

How many MLB players have won the Triple Crown?

There have been 28 Triple Crown winners coming from the AL, NL, AA and Negro Leagues.

