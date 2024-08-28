Major League Baseball MLB Triple Crown Winners: Complete list from AL, NL and Negro Leagues Published Aug. 28, 2024 1:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Triple Crown in Major League Baseball is a prestigious award recognizing a hitter's exceptional offensive performance. Check out the complete list of baseball's Triple Crown winners from the AL and NL.

What is the Triple Crown in MLB?

The MLB triple crown is when a player leads the league in batting average, home runs and runs batted in.

Triple Crown Winners:

Who is the most recent MLB player to obtain the triple crown?

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers is the most recent MLB player to obtain the triple crown. Cabrera achieved this feat in 2012.

How many MLB players have won the Triple Crown?

There have been 28 Triple Crown winners coming from the AL, NL, AA and Negro Leagues.

