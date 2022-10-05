Major League Baseball
MLB releases complete wild-card schedule
The schedule for the reimagined wild-card round of the MLB playoffs has been set. Eight teams will compete in best-of-three series, all of which begin Friday.

In the American League, the AL Central division champion Cleveland Guardians will host the third wild card, the Tampa Bay Rays, for a best-of-three series. In the other AL wild-card series, the fourth-seeded Toronto Blue Jays will host the Seattle Mariners. 

In the National League, the NL Central division champion St. Louis Cardinals will host the third wild card, the Philadelphia Phillies. The fourth-seeded New York Mets will host the San Diego Padres in the other NL wild-card series. 

Here's the full schedule for the wild-card round (Game 3s are if necessary).

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets

Game 1: 8:07 p.m. ET/5:07 p.m. PT Friday, Oct. 7. TV: ESPN

Game 2: 7:37 p.m. ET/4:37 p.m. PT Saturday, Oct. 8. TV: ESPN

Game 3: 7:37 p.m. ET/4:37 p.m. PT Sunday, Oct. 9. TV: ESPN

All games in New York. Winner plays the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Game 1: 2:07 p.m. ET/11:07 a.m. PT Friday, Oct. 7. TV: ABC

Game 2: 8:37 p.m. ET/5:37 p.m. PT Saturday, Oct. 8. TV: ESPN2

Game 3: 8:37 p.m. ET/5:37 p.m. PT Sunday, Oct. 9. TV: TBD

All games in St. Louis. Winner plays the Atlanta Braves.

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Game 1: 4:07 p.m. ET/1:07 p.m. PT Friday, Oct. 7. TV: ESPN

Game 2: 4:07 p.m. ET/1:07 p.m. PT Saturday, Oct. 8. TV: ESPN

Game 3: 2:07 p.m. ET/11:07ap.m. PT Sunday, Oct. 8. TV: TBD

All games in Toronto. Winner plays the Houston Astros.  

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians

Game 1: 12:07 p.m. ET/9:07 a.m. PT Friday, Oct. 7. TV: ESPN

Game 2: 12:07 p.m. ET/9:07 a.m. PT Saturday, Oct. 8. TV: ESPN2

Game 3: 2:07 p.m. ET/11:07 a.m. PT Sunday, Oct. 9. TV: TBD

All games in Cleveland. Winner plays the New York Yankees.

The divisional series in both leagues begin Tuesday, Oct. 11.

