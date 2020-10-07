Major League Baseball MLB Recap: Rays Push Yankees to Brink 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The National League and American League Divisional Series clashes rolled on Wednesday, with all four series in action and plenty of intrigue across the board.

Here is a recap from Wednesday's NLDS and ALDS series:

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win the $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

A's avoid sweep

The Oakland A's are still kicking in their Divisional Series against the Houston Astros, thanks to some timely hitting and a herculean effort from closer Liam Hendriks.

The first inning set the tone for the game, with both teams getting on the board via solo home runs.

The Astros would add another in the inning before the A's went to town with a series of solo jacks in the second, fourth and fifth innings, giving themselves a 4-2 lead.

Houston then responded in a big way, putting up five runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 7-4 advantage.

After a scoreless sixth, the A's knotted things back up in the seventh with a three-run shot off the bat of Chad Pinder, his second home run of the series. Oakland then brought in closer Liam Hendriks for a 1-2-3 bottom half to staunch any designs on a Houston riposte in the inning.

The A's followed that up with a pair of sacrifice flies in a pivotal eighth inning, which saw the first two Astros reach base safely after Oakland took a 9-7 lead.

With runners on second and third with two outs, Houston called on pinch-hitter Josh Reddick to come through in the clutch, but Hendriks sat him down with a swinging strikeout.

In the bottom of the ninth, Oakland again turned to Hendriks to earn a three-inning save against the top of the Astros lineup. The 31-year-old did just that, dispatching George Springer, Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley to give the A's an ALDS lifeline.

Braves leave Marlins offense floundering

Atlanta's pitching staff, headlined by starter Ian Anderson, shut out Miami, 2-0, on Wednesday to take a commanding two-game lead in their NLDS.

Dansby Swanson and Travis d'Arnaud hit home runs for the second time in as many days, but the Braves on the mound stole the show.

Anderson, a rookie, pitched five and 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk while fanning eight Marlins.

Coupled with his scoreless performance in the Wild Card, Anderson's start to his postseason career has him in some esteemed company.

Once Anderson gave way to Darren O'Day, the Marlins mounted a threat after loading the bases with two out. The veteran reliever wiggled out of the jam, though, getting Matt Joyce to ground out harmlessly to first.

The Marlins would have another glimmer of hope in the eighth inning, but a brilliant play from Braves rightfielder Nick Markakis flipped momentum back in Atlanta's favor.

In the ninth, closer Mark Melancon sealed the deal with a routine save to give the Braves a significant 2-0 series lead.

Of note: In 39 innings the Braves have pitched this postseason, 36 of them have been scoreless. That's something they can hang their hats on, unlike, perhaps, Anderson's less-than-flattering nickname:

Rays bomb the Yankees

Tampa Bay Bombers – does that work?

Nickname aside, the Rays took down the Bronx Bombers on Wednesday, using the Yankees' best weapon against them – the long ball.

Tampa Bay hit three home runs en route to an 8-4 win over New York, taking a 2-1 lead in the ALDS series and putting the Yankees on the brink of elimination.

Homers by centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier in the fourth inning, Randy Arozarena in the fifth inning and catcher Michael Perez in the sixth inning accounted for six of Tampa Bay's six runs.

Before Wednesday, the Yankees had scored 36 runs in just four playoff games, but Game 3 of the ALDS represented their lowest run total of the postseason.

New York's one homer on Wednesday – a two-run shot in the eighth inning by Giancarlo Stanton, who has now homered in five consecutive games – is their lowest home run total of the postseason.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win the $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.