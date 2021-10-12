Major League Baseball MLB Playoffs Top Plays: White Sox, Brewers and Dodgers look to stay alive 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's put up or shut up for three teams in three separate division series in MLB's playoff slate Tuesday.

To open the day, the Houston Astros are hoping to close the door on the Chicago White Sox in their ALDS tilt, before the Atlanta Braves look to do the same against the Milwaukee Brewers in their NLDS matchup.

At night, the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers will fight to stave off elimination at the hands of NL West foe and the best regular-season team in baseball, the San Francisco Giants.

Here are the top plays from Tuesday:

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox

HOU leads series 2-1

Chucking gas

White Sox starter Carlos Rodón gave up a double right off the bat (pun intended) from Jose Altuve, but settled in immediately after. He worked a groundout and back-to-back strikeouts to close the top of the first without any damage, touching 99 mph on the gun on both of his punchouts.

According to Jake Mintz and Jordan Schusterman, Tuesday marked the first time Rondón hit 99 mph since Aug. 7.

Sheets to center

The South Siders struck first in the game, getting on the board with a solo shot from Gavin Sheets against Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr..

To make matters worst for the Astros, center fielder Jake Meyers had to exit with an injury after attempting to make the grab high above the wall.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves (5:07 p.m. ET, TBS)

ATL leads series 2-1

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (9:07 p.m. ET, TBS)

SF leads series 2-1

