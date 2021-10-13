Major League Baseball MLB odds: How to Bet Dodgers vs. Giants, point spread, more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After watching the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers battle it out for the National League West Division title all season, it's no surprise the NL Division Series is going to the final game.

How narrow is the gap between the teams?

San Francisco won 107 games during the regular season to claim the NL West. Los Angeles won 106. Then the Dodgers ousted St. Louis in the wild-card round, and now LA and SF have split the first four games of the NLDS, giving each team 109 wins this season.

The Dodgers will start left-hander Julio Urias, who was the winning pitcher in Game 2 after allowing one earned run in five innings, striking out five, and walking one.

The Giants will start right-hander Logan Webb, who held the Dodgers to five hits in 7 ⅔ innings in Game 1.

Urias was 20-3 this season, MLB's first 20-game winner in five seasons.

Webb threw a season-high 38 changeups in Game 1, which generated a season-high 12 swings and misses. Four of his 10 strikeouts came on the changeup

The Giants held a 10-9 edge in regular-season matchups this season even though the Dodgers won the first four games between the teams this season.

Including the four NLDS games, the Dodgers have outscored the Giants 96-87 even though San Francisco has won 12 of the 23 games.

The Giants have flourished in winner-take-all games in recent years.

The good news: Since San Francisco lost Game 7 of the 2002 World Series to the Angels, the Giants have won their past five postseason elimination games.

The bad news: Madison Bumgarner, who pitched in the last three of those elimination games, now wears a Diamondbacks jersey.

The teams relied on pitching to get this far. The Dodgers led MLB in team ERA (3.01), with the Giants right behind at 3.24 ERA. They tied for the MLB lead in saves with 56.

A big difference between the teams in the pitching department: Los Angeles threw 17 shutouts, compared to two for the Giants. Baltimore (five) and Arizona (four), which tied for the fewest wins in MLB season with 52, each threw at least twice as many shutouts as the Giants.

The Dodgers allowed the fewest hits (1,107) and were second in strikeouts (1,599). The Giants issued the fewest walks (416) and allowed the fewest home runs (151).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS @ SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS (9:07 p.m. ET Thursday, TBS)

Point spread: Dodgers -1 (favored to win by more than one run; otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Both teams -110 to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Total scoring over/under: 7 runs scored by both teams combined

