MLB odds: How Juan Soto trade impacted Padres' betting odds

Per multiple reports, the San Diego Padres are acquiring superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals in the season's biggest trade to date.

The Nationals will reportedly receive a major haul, including lefty MacKenzie Gore, outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, shortstop C.J. Abrams and righty Jarlin Susana.

Players of this caliber impact the entire baseball landscape and the betting space. Let's jump into how significantly Tuesday's blockbuster impacted gambling odds.

Before Tuesday's trade heated up, the Padres sat at +2000 to win the World Series at multiple sportsbooks. San Diego's odds to win it all have now shortened drastically to +1000 at FOX Bet.

The Padres still sit behind the following teams to win the Commissioner's Trophy: Los Angeles Dodgers (+350), New York Yankees (+370), Houston Astros (+450), New York Mets (+600) and Atlanta Braves (+850).

San Diego's odds to win the National League at FOX Bet also shrank after the deal from +1000 to +400.

FOX Sports betting expert Sam Panayotovich chimed in with his thoughts on the blockbuster trade:

"Assuming they take care of business in August and September, the Padres will look a lot different in the postseason. Acquiring Soto and eventually getting Fernando Tatis Jr. back from the disabled list adds two of the game’s best players to the equation. All things considered, I like the Pads more than the Braves and Mets at full strength. And San Diego’s odds should shorten when bettors and bookmakers react accordingly in the coming weeks.

"It was also impossible to ignore today’s instantaneous movement in the NL MVP market. Soto was as high as 50-1 at multiple shops, and now you’re lucky to find anything higher than 30-1. He’s obviously far from the favorite, but let’s remember that Bryce Harper was 75-1 in early July last year but won the award thanks to a scorching August and September."

Entering Tuesday, the once-in-a-generation talent is hitting .246 with a .894 OPS and 21 home runs. He also leads the league in walks with 91.

"Let's emphasize how good Juan Soto’s start to his major league career has been into perspective," FOX Sports MLB expert Edward Egros said. "Among all hitters before their 24th birthday in the Divisional Era (since 1974), the former National ranks first in on-base percentage among qualifiers (.427), first in walks per plate appearance (.190), seventh in home runs and 10th in total bases.

"Aside from Babe Ruth, players this talented with this much Major League experience are rarely dealt. Until now."

Per FOX Sports Research, Soto is one of only three players in MLB history to have at least 100 home runs and 450 walks in their first 564 career games (Ted Williams, Frank Thomas).

Also, the Nationals were favorites in 277 games in which Soto played, winning 151 of those (54.5%) since 2018.

