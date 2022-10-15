Major League Baseball
MLB Division Series top plays: Astros-Mariners, Braves-Phillies
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!

First up is Game 4 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, which have a chance to eliminate Atlanta with a win. Meanwhile, the first of Saturday's two ALDS Game 3s takes center stage, as the Houston Astros attempt to sweep the Seattle Mariners on the road.

Later, Saturday's second ALDS Game 3 between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians will get underway (7:37 p.m. ET), followed by Game 4 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres (9:37 p.m. ET) on FS1.

Here are all the top plays from Saturday's action.

Astros at Mariners (HOU leads 2-0)

Stay tuned for updates.

Braves at Phillies (PHI leads 2-1)

Philly is rockin'

Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard got the home crowd fired up and set the tone early.

Close call

Charlie Morton returned the favor by helping the Braves get out of a jam with runners on first and third.

Going, going, gone!

Morton stayed in the game after being hit in the elbow by a come-backer, but things got out of hand for Atlanta soon after.

Brandon Marsh smashed a three-run homer off Morton to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead in the second inning.

Brandon Marsh's three-run home run to give Phillies a 3-0 lead

Brandon Marsh's three-run home run to give Phillies a 3-0 lead
Brandon Marsh launches a three-run home run off Charlie Morton to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead over the Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Morton exits

The Braves' pitcher ended up exiting Saturday's action early. Coach Brian Snitker said X-rays didn't show any structural damage but that he didn't like Morton's warmup and opted to take Morton out for that reason.

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton exits Game 4 early

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton exits Game 4 early
Charlie Morton left his start early at the top of the third inning for the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS after being hit in the elbow by a comebacker.

Closing the gap

Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia hit a home run to make it 3-1 in the top of the third inning.

Orlando Arcia hits a solo home run to trim Braves' deficit to 3-1

Orlando Arcia hits a solo home run to trim Braves' deficit to 3-1
The Braves trail the Phillies 3-1 after Orlando Arcia hit a solo home run down the left field line.

Inside-the-park HR

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto made it a 4-1 game with a solo inside-the-park home run.

This marked the first postseason inside-the-park homer since the 2017 ALDS. It was also the first inside-the-parker by a catcher in MLB postseason history.

J.T. Realmuto hits an inside-the-park home run

J.T. Realmuto hits an inside-the-park home run
J.T. Realmuto laces one off the wall and runs around the bases for a solo inside-the-park home run to give the Phillies a 4-1 lead.

See ya!

Braves first baseman Matt Olson smacked Andrew Bellatti's four-seam fastball over the wall for a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. Just like that, it was a two-run game, 4-2.

Braves trim deficit after Matt Olson drills a solo homer

Braves trim deficit after Matt Olson drills a solo homer
Matt Olson's solo homer trims the Braves' deficit to 4-2 against the Phillies.

Heating up

Marsh continued to show out when the Phillies needed it most, adding a double in the fourth inning. 

Atlanta opted to intentionally walk Kyle Schwarber, loading the bases in the process, but the Braves were able to get out of it unscathed.

Pulling away

Rhys Hoskins, Realmuto and Bryce Harper singled off Atlanta's Raisel Iglesias, driving in three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend the Phillies lead to 7-2.

Phillies explode for three runs in the sixth innings

Phillies explode for three runs in the sixth innings
The Phillies exploded for three runs in the sixth inning to extend their lead to 7-2.

For good measure

Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud homered in the top of the seventh inning to give Atlanta a boost,makiing it 7-3.

Travis d'Arnaud launches a solo homer to trim the Braves' deficit

Travis d'Arnaud launches a solo homer to trim the Braves' deficit
Atlanta trails Philadelphia 7-3 after Travis d'Arnaud launched a solo home run.

COMING UP:

Yankees at Guardians (Series tied 1-1)

