MLB Division Series top plays: Astros-Mariners, Braves-Phillies
MLB action continues Saturday as the best-of-five Division Series rolls on!
First up is Game 4 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies, which have a chance to eliminate Atlanta with a win. Meanwhile, the first of Saturday's two ALDS Game 3s takes center stage, as the Houston Astros attempt to sweep the Seattle Mariners on the road.
Later, Saturday's second ALDS Game 3 between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians will get underway (7:37 p.m. ET), followed by Game 4 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres (9:37 p.m. ET) on FS1.
Here are all the top plays from Saturday's action.
Astros at Mariners (HOU leads 2-0)
Braves at Phillies (PHI leads 2-1)
Philly is rockin'
Phillies pitcher Noah Syndergaard got the home crowd fired up and set the tone early.
Close call
Charlie Morton returned the favor by helping the Braves get out of a jam with runners on first and third.
Going, going, gone!
Morton stayed in the game after being hit in the elbow by a come-backer, but things got out of hand for Atlanta soon after.
Brandon Marsh smashed a three-run homer off Morton to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead in the second inning.
Morton exits
The Braves' pitcher ended up exiting Saturday's action early. Coach Brian Snitker said X-rays didn't show any structural damage but that he didn't like Morton's warmup and opted to take Morton out for that reason.
Closing the gap
Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia hit a home run to make it 3-1 in the top of the third inning.
Inside-the-park HR
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto made it a 4-1 game with a solo inside-the-park home run.
This marked the first postseason inside-the-park homer since the 2017 ALDS. It was also the first inside-the-parker by a catcher in MLB postseason history.
See ya!
Braves first baseman Matt Olson smacked Andrew Bellatti's four-seam fastball over the wall for a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. Just like that, it was a two-run game, 4-2.
Heating up
Marsh continued to show out when the Phillies needed it most, adding a double in the fourth inning.
Atlanta opted to intentionally walk Kyle Schwarber, loading the bases in the process, but the Braves were able to get out of it unscathed.
Pulling away
Rhys Hoskins, Realmuto and Bryce Harper singled off Atlanta's Raisel Iglesias, driving in three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend the Phillies lead to 7-2.
For good measure
Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud homered in the top of the seventh inning to give Atlanta a boost,makiing it 7-3.
Yankees at Guardians (Series tied 1-1)
Dodgers at Padres (SD leads 2-1)