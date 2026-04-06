After Record Deal, Mariners Prospect Colt Emerson Focused on Rewards, Not Risks

Colt Emerson had trouble hiding his smile Saturday.

The 20-year-old shortstop tried to keep a straight face through a pregame chat with reporters, but he couldn't help cracking when twice, Triple-A Tacoma teammates intervened with good-natured ribbing. That has come with the territory after the Seattle Mariners prospect signed a $95 million, eight-year contract last week — the biggest commitment ever for a minor leaguer yet to make his major league debut.

"It’s surreal," Emerson said before the Rainiers’ doubleheader Saturday. "It’s great knowing that the Mariners have that confidence in me, and they’re willing to even give me an opportunity, and that they see me in such a high light."

The Mariners have showered Emerson in praise. Whether it was manager Dan Wilson or president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, multiple folks around the organization raved about Emerson’s character more so than his baseball skills last week.

Of course, nothing speaks as loudly as the contract. It surpassed Milwaukee outfielder Jackson Chourio's $82 million, eight-year deal signed in December 2023 as the biggest for a player before his first major league game. Such deals have become more common in recent seasons. Milwaukee signed a similar one with minor league shortstop Cooper Pratt for $50.75 million last week.

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Dipoto said the team first engaged in contract discussions with Emerson’s agent in spring training, and it didn’t take long for the 22nd pick in the 2023 draft to decide he wanted to be in the Pacific Northwest for the long haul.

"We felt that this was the right time to put something in front of Colt that kept him a part of what’s happening with the Mariners through the prime years of his career," Dipoto said. "He has run up the food chain so quickly because of his performance and his maturity, work habits."

Emerson had a breakout year in 2025, when he hit .285 with an .842 OPS, 16 homers, 28 doubles and 78 RBIs across three levels and established himself as a big league-caliber defender. His shortstop skills were on full display Saturday afternoon as he took ground balls with teammates, methodically working on his transfer and throws.

When the product of John Glenn High School in New Concord, Ohio, was growing up, his dream was to be a major league player, and make a living doing so. While the former has yet to take place — and could be delayed after fouling a ball off his right foot Saturday — Emerson has secured his family’s financial future with an eight-figure contract, and provided some clarity about his future.

Colt Emerson has not made it to the majors yet, but the Mariners locked him up, anyway. (Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

There's a chance Emerson left money on the table by signing now. His deal includes a team option for 2034, meaning his first shot at free agency will likely be delayed two or three seasons, when he'll be into his late 20s.

"Given the security of being in the same city for the next eight years, (it) just allows me to stay the same guy," Emerson said. "I mean, I’m never planning to change as a person, and just happy to go out there and be a winning ballplayer for the team and do whatever they need me to do."

As Dipoto noted shortly after the contract became official, there’s risk on both sides of the deal. For Seattle, a team that came one win away from its first World Series appearance last year, it’s committing a considerable amount of payroll to an unproven player.

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Pratt and Emerson are the eighth and ninth players to sign long-term deals before their debut since Houston's Jon Singleton became the first in 2014. All of those have been hitters, and Pratt's agent, Scott Boras, doesn't expect that to change.

"If you have a precocious bat that is producing power and extraordinary minor league performance, you’ll see that," Boras said after negotiating Pratt's deal. "But remember, that type of talent exhibiting at these ages at 20, where they’re major league ready at 20, 21, we’re going to go back and look at the sample size, and of the 4,000 minor leaguers, you’re only going to find a very, very small group that would even be approached."

From Emerson's perspective, any risks with his new deal don’t come close to outweighing the rewards.

"I just see it as they want me to come up and be a winning player," Emerson said, "and do anything I can to help the team win."

Reporting by The Associated Press.