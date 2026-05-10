Major League Baseball
2026 MLB Trade Deadline Rumors Tracker: SF Giants Shopping High-Priced Core
Major League Baseball

2026 MLB Trade Deadline Rumors Tracker: SF Giants Shopping High-Priced Core

Updated May. 10, 2026 10:02 p.m. ET

The early-season dust has settled, but the trade market is already heating up as front offices across the league begin to separate the contenders from the sellers.

Here are the latest whispers and trade rumors currently shaping the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline.

May 10

Astros

Giants exploring trades for multiple high-priced veterans

The San Francisco Giants could be headed toward a fire sale after a sluggish 16-24 start that has them sitting fourth in the National League West. The Giants are exploring ways to move several major contracts as they look toward the future, according to USA Today.

That includes the remaining money owed to Jung Hoo Lee ($85 million), Willy Adames ($161 million), Rafael Devers ($226 million) and Matt Chapman ($125 million). If they are able to unload those contracts, it would mark a dramatic shift toward a long-term rebuild.

The San Francisco Giants are expected to make pitcher Robbie Ray their biggest trade chip at the deadline, while several executives told USA Today that the club could also listen to offers for ace Logan Webb.

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