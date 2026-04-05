Major League Baseball
Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Lands on IL After Suffering Oblique Injury
Major League Baseball

Dodgers Star Mookie Betts Lands on IL After Suffering Oblique Injury

Published Apr. 5, 2026 2:06 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers placed shortstop Mookie Betts on the injured list Sunday with a right oblique strain and recalled Hyeseong Kim from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Betts left Saturday’s 10-5 victory over the Washington Nationals after walking and scoring in the first inning. Manager Dave Roberts said the Dodgers believe Betts was initially injured on a check swing during the at-bat.

While Roberts said he was hesitant to put a timeline on Betts’ return, he hopes it would be quicker than a 4 to 6 week absence.

"He’s actually in better spirits," Roberts said. "He’s obviously disappointed, but just the way he feels today, I think he’s had some dealings with that before and said it’s better than he recalls in past experience, so that was encouraging."

Betts is hitting .179 in Los Angeles’ first eight games. The 33-year-old hit .258 with 20 homers and 82 RBIs in 150 games last season.

Kim hit .280 with three home runs and 17 RBIs in 71 games as a rookie last season.

Roberts said Kim and Miguel Rojas will likely split time at shortstop while Betts is out. Rojas replaced Betts in Saturday’s game and is batting second on Sunday against the Nationals. Roberts said Kim is likely to start two of three games in the Dodgers’ series at Toronto against the Blue Jays that begins Monday.

The Dodgers’ lineup figures to have a different look as well. Betts hit in the No. 3 spot every game this season after spending much of last year batting second.

"He’s Mookie Betts, so it certainly changes," Roberts said. "But that’s the great thing about having depth that a lot of teams don’t have. A platoon at short and you feel like you’ve got good matchups, it’s not all bad and it gives other guys opportunities. But it’s a blow, for sure."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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