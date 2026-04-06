Major League Baseball
Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer Leaves Start Against Dodgers After Second Inning
Major League Baseball

Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer Leaves Start Against Dodgers After Second Inning

Published Apr. 6, 2026 8:24 p.m. ET

Blue Jays right-hander and three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer left Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after two innings, another potential blow to Toronto’s injury-hit starting rotation.

The 41-year-old Scherzer, who re-signed with Toronto in February, allowed two runs and two hits.

Teoscar Hernandez homered in the first, driving in Kyle Tucker’s walk.

Scherzer’s fastball averaged 93.4 mph in a March 31 start against Colorado. That dropped to 92.1 in Monday’s two innings against the Dodgers.

Left-hander Josh Fleming, who was called up from Triple-A Buffalo before the game, took over in the third.

The Blue Jays have four starters on the injured list, including right-hander Cody Ponce. Last Monday, Ponce left his first big league appearance since 2021 in the third inning after injuring his knee while pursuing an infield grounder.

Right-handers Trey Yesavage (shoulder), Jose Berrios (elbow) and Shane Bieber (elbow) are all working their way back from injuries and have yet to pitch this season.

Last Friday, the Blue Jays signed 36-year-old left-hander Patrick Corbin to a one-year contract. Corbin started for Single-A Dunedin on Saturday, allowing one run in five innings.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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