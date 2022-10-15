Major League Baseball MLB Division Series: Padres upset Dodgers, Astros sweep Mariners 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

MLB postseason action continued Saturday, ending with a huge upset in San Diego, where the Padres closed out the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games to advance to the NLCS.

S.D. will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the next round, after they eliminated the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the NLDS with a dominant 8-3 performance.

Earlier in the day, the Houston Astros swept the Seattle Mariners in their ALDS series with a 1-0 victory on the road after a whopping 18 innings. Houston now advances to the American League Championship Series, which will begin Wednesday.

Here are all the top plays from Saturday's action.

Padres 5, Dodgers 3 (SD wins 3-1)

Road warriors

The Dodgers were the first to strike, thanks to a two-run double from Freddie Freeman in the third inning.

The L.A. Thompson

Trayce Thompson — brother of Warriors star Klay Thompson — showed off his hops on this catch … except, he jumps horizontally.

Martin magic

The Padres were threatening in the bottom of the sixth, with men on first and second, but Dodgers reliever Chris Martin was able to escape without any harm.

Tacking one on

A Will Smith sac-fly with the bases loaded scored Mookie Betts, giving L.A. a 3-0 lead in the top of the seventh.

Padre power

San Diego was destined to make a run, and that run came in the bottom of the seventh.

First, an Austin Nola single scored Jurickson Profar, before a Ha-Seong Kim double scored Trent Grisham.

Then, a Juan Soto single scored Nola, and the game was tied at three.

But S.D. wasn't done.

In a shocking turn of events, the Padres took a 5-3 lead on a double from Jake Cronenworth that scored both Kim and Soto.

The Dodgers were unable to generate any more offense on the evening, and the best team in the regular season went down in four games to their NL West rivals.

Guardians 6, Yankees 5 (CLE leads series 2-1)

Hot start

Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor's single brought in Steven Kwan, which gave Cleveland an early 1-0 lead.

Big hit

Kwan stayed in the action with a single that brought in Gabriel Arias and extended Cleveland's lead, 2-0.

Knotted up!

N.Y. tied the game, thanks to a two-run Aaron Judge homer off Triston McKenzie's four-seam fastball.

Double trouble

The Yankees took the lead, 4-2, with another two-run homer, this one courtesy of Oswaldo Cabrera — his first postseason home run — in the fifth inning.

Within arm's reach

Guardians outfielder Will Brennan singled to right, which allowed Andrés Giménez to score.

Then, N.Y. added to its lead when Harrison Bader homered to left field, making it 5-3.

Comeback

The Guardians came up big in the ninth inning, scoring three runs to take the lead and secure the win.

Astros at Mariners (HOU wins series 3-0)

Double play!

José Altuve broke his bat on a pop out to Ty France, who then tagged out Martín Maldonado at first base.

Mariners magic

George Kirby pitched seven scoreless innings for Seattle that included five strikeouts and just six hits allowed.

No quit

Seattle continued to pitch lights-out as the game went into extra innings.

Clutch play

The Mariners came up with a crucial play in the 16th inning when center fielder Julio Rodríguez made a sliding grab to get the out and keep runners on base.

Solo homer

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña sent one to the seats in the top of the 18th inning, giving Houston the lead, and eventually, the win.

Phillies 8, Braves 3 (PHI wins series 3-1)

Going, going, gone!

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton stayed in the game after being hit in the elbow by a come-backer, but things got out of hand for Atlanta soon after.

Brandon Marsh smashed a three-run homer off Morton to give the Phillies a 3-0 lead in the second inning.

Morton exits

The Braves' pitcher ended up exiting Saturday's action early. Coach Brian Snitker said X-rays didn't show any structural damage but that he didn't like Morton's warmup and opted to take Morton out for that reason.

Closing the gap

Braves second baseman Orlando Arcia hit a home run to make it 3-1 in the top of the third inning.

Inside-the-park HR

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto made it a 4-1 game with a solo inside-the-park home run.

This marked the first postseason inside-the-park homer since the 2017 ALDS. It was also the first inside-the-parker by a catcher in MLB postseason history.

See ya!

Braves first baseman Matt Olson smacked Andrew Bellatti's four-seam fastball over the wall for a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning. Just like that, it was a two-run game, 4-2.

Pulling away

Rhys Hoskins, Realmuto and Bryce Harper singled off Atlanta's Raisel Iglesias, driving in three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend the Phillies lead to 7-2.

For good measure

Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud homered in the top of the seventh inning to give Atlanta a boost, making it 7-3.

Tip of the cap

Rookie shortstop Bryson Stott came up with a clutch play for Philadelphia, throwing out Michael Harris at first.

Closing time

Harper hit a home run to close things out and seal the Phillies' victory, causing Citizens Bank Park to erupt.

NLCS bound!

With the win, the Phillies are headed to the NLCS for the first time in more than a decade.

