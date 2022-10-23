MLB Championship Series top plays: Phillies win NLCS, Astros-Yankees delayed
The MLB playoffs continued Sunday with the Philadelphia Phillies beating the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS, advancing to the World Series.
Rounding out the day is Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees (7:07 p.m. ET).
Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.
Phillies 4, Padres 3 (PHI wins series 4-1)
Wheeler dealin'
It was an easy top of the first for Philly starter Zack Wheeler.
Duck!
You don't see this often.
He's going streaking
Bryce Harper has been cookin' this postseason, and the hot streak continued on Sunday.
Rhys Hop-kins
The blast, followed by the hop-skip. Rhys Hoskins enjoyed this two-run dinger in the bottom of the third, giving his team a 2-0 lead.
Gone Soto
In the top of the fourth, Juan Soto got his team on the board, admiring his work in the process.
Philly now leads 2-1.
Nice weather, we're having …
The moves speak for themselves.
Round of applause
The Phillies got another superb start from the right-hander, his second of the series. Wheeler was removed from the game in the top of the seventh after giving up a leadoff single to Jake Cronenworth. He surrendered two earned runs and three hits while striking out eight hitters across six innings. Philadelphia led 2-1. Seranthony Dominguez relieved Wheeler.
It's tied!
The first batter Dominguez faced, Josh Bell, came through for the Padres, roping a double to right field. The extra-base hit scored Cronenworth from second base, evening up the score at two apiece.
It's no longer tied!
With two outs in the inning, Dominguez threw a wild pitch that went deep enough behind catcher J.T. Realmuto to score pinch runner Jose Azocar from third. The Padres took a 3-2 lead.
Yu know Darvish
San Diego removed the right-hander from the game in the top of the seventh after he surrendered a leadoff double to Bryson Stott. Darvish surrendered two runs and seven baserunners (four hits and three walks) while striking out five hitters across six innings.
Robert Suarez relieved Darvish and got through the inning with the score still 3-2.
Signature moment
Harper has been raking this postseason, and he came through with the biggest home run of his MLB career in the bottom of the eighth. The Phillies star hit a two-run home run to left off Suarez, putting the Phillies up 4-3.
Phillies win!
Things got sticky in the top of the ninth, as the Padres placed two men on base with just one out. However, Philly got out of the jam, and the series was over after an Austin Nola fly-out.
Astros at Yankees (HOU leads 3-0)
Start time delayed
MLB announced that the start of Game 4 is delayed due to weather in the area. An update will be provided at 7 p.m. ET.