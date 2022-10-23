Major League Baseball MLB Championship Series top plays: Phillies win NLCS, Astros-Yankees delayed 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The MLB playoffs continued Sunday with the Philadelphia Phillies beating the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS, advancing to the World Series.

Rounding out the day is Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees (7:07 p.m. ET).

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.

Phillies 4, Padres 3 (PHI wins series 4-1)

Wheeler dealin'

It was an easy top of the first for Philly starter Zack Wheeler.

Duck!

You don't see this often.

He's going streaking

Bryce Harper has been cookin' this postseason, and the hot streak continued on Sunday.

Rhys Hop-kins

The blast, followed by the hop-skip. Rhys Hoskins enjoyed this two-run dinger in the bottom of the third, giving his team a 2-0 lead.

Rhys Hoskins's two-run home run puts the Phillies on top Rhys Hoskins crushes a two-run homer to give the Philadelphia Phillies an early lead in NLCS Game 5.

Gone Soto

In the top of the fourth, Juan Soto got his team on the board, admiring his work in the process.

Philly now leads 2-1.

Juan Soto admires his work after hitting homer Juan Soto cranked a solo home run to get the San Diego Padres on the board against the Philadelphia Phillies. PHI leads 2-1.

Nice weather, we're having …

The moves speak for themselves.

Round of applause

The Phillies got another superb start from the right-hander, his second of the series. Wheeler was removed from the game in the top of the seventh after giving up a leadoff single to Jake Cronenworth. He surrendered two earned runs and three hits while striking out eight hitters across six innings. Philadelphia led 2-1. Seranthony Dominguez relieved Wheeler.

It's tied!

The first batter Dominguez faced, Josh Bell, came through for the Padres, roping a double to right field. The extra-base hit scored Cronenworth from second base, evening up the score at two apiece.

Josh Bell ties the game San Diego Padres' Josh Bell laces an RBI double to tie NLCS Game 5, 2-2.

It's no longer tied!

With two outs in the inning, Dominguez threw a wild pitch that went deep enough behind catcher J.T. Realmuto to score pinch runner Jose Azocar from third. The Padres took a 3-2 lead.

Padres' Jose Azocar scores the go-ahead run on a wild pitch In the seventh inning of a tied ball game, Jose Azocar scores the go-ahead run for the San Diego Padres on a Seranthony Dominguez wild pitch.

Yu know Darvish

San Diego removed the right-hander from the game in the top of the seventh after he surrendered a leadoff double to Bryson Stott. Darvish surrendered two runs and seven baserunners (four hits and three walks) while striking out five hitters across six innings.

Robert Suarez relieved Darvish and got through the inning with the score still 3-2.

Signature moment

Harper has been raking this postseason, and he came through with the biggest home run of his MLB career in the bottom of the eighth. The Phillies star hit a two-run home run to left off Suarez, putting the Phillies up 4-3.

Bryce Harper launches a two-run home run to give Phillies a 4-3 lead in the eighth inning The Philadelphia Phillies took a 4-3 lead over the San Diego Padres after Bryce Harper launched a two-run home run to left.

Phillies win!

Things got sticky in the top of the ninth, as the Padres placed two men on base with just one out. However, Philly got out of the jam, and the series was over after an Austin Nola fly-out.

Phillies advance to World Series! The Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the World Series for the first time since 2009 after defeating the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the NLCS.

Astros at Yankees (HOU leads 3-0)

Start time delayed

MLB announced that the start of Game 4 is delayed due to weather in the area. An update will be provided at 7 p.m. ET.

