Play Ball! MLB Team-By-Team Preview, Prediction, X-Factors

Will Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers get that World Series three-peat? Or, can a club like the Phillies, Mets, or Cubs break L.A.'s National League dominance?

What about over in the American League? Yankees superstar Aaron Judge and Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh put up some big numbers. What's in store for 2026?

We break down each team – an offseason recap, an X-factor, and a prediction – as we get set for a new campaign.



JUMP TO: AL East | AL Central | AL West | NL East | NL Central | NL West

Baltimore Orioles

Offseason recap: The Orioles raised their floor this winter with a franchise-altering long-term signing for slugger Pete Alonso. They also added outfielder Tyler Ward, closer Ryan Helsley, and starters Shane Baz and Chris Bassitt. Their lineup has more power and depth, but the concern remains the absence of an ace in the rotation, as well as if the young core can bounce back from a disappointing season.

Pete Alonso bolsters an Orioles lineup. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

X-factor: Adley Rutschman. Once the allure of Alonso wears off, all eyes will be on the 28-year-old Orioles catcher to see if he can recover from his downturn these past couple of seasons. Last year, he recorded a 90 OPS+ and hit nine home runs in 90 games. Rutschman returning to MVP-caliber production is critical to Baltimore qualifying for the postseason and making a deep run.

Season prediction: Their failure to acquire a true frontline starter has put a damper on an otherwise strong offseason. Without an ace, the O’s don’t look as strong as the Yankees, Red Sox and Blue Jays, with a fourth-place finish serving as their expected outcome unless/until they make additions at July’s trade deadline. – Deesha Thosar

Boston Red Sox

Is Roman Anthony ready to take the next step for Boston? (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Offseason recap: Boston focused on bolstering the rotation and run prevention after missing out on big bats. The Red Sox won the Ranger Suarez sweepstakes and added veteran Sonny Gray and righty Johan Oviedo to a staff that’s led by Garrett Crochet. They signed first baseman Willson Contreras, who adds a veteran presence in the lineup.

X-factor: Caleb Durbin. This could end up being the biggest move of Boston’s offseason after it traded for him with the Brewers in February. He’s slated to be the Red Sox’ starting third baseman, replacing Alex Bregman, after a standout spring training that included impressive numbers at the plate and terrific plays at the hot corner. His contact-first approach could be the difference in a lineup that needs more spark.

Season prediction: This team will go as far as its elite pitching staff and young stars take it. There is a clear reliance on Roman Anthony to lead the lineup, with no real 40-home run power threat. The Red Sox are in line to compete for a Wild Card spot, but winning the division seems less likely. -Thosar

New York Yankees

Aaron Judge is coming off another MVP season. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Offseason recap: The Yankees believed they ended the 2025 season with a strong roster, so they focused on running it back while hoping Gerrit Cole returning from injury will be enough for a deep postseason run. They brought back Cody Bellinger on a five-year deal and Trent Grisham accepted his qualifying offer. Paul Goldschmidt and Amed Rosario also returned on one-year deals. The only notable outside addition was left-hander Ryan Weathers, who should help solidify the back end of the rotation.

X-factor: First baseman Ben Rice. The 27-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, hitting 26 home runs and posting an OPS+ of 131 in 138 games. The Yankees are counting on Rice to continue building from that excellent season, which will lengthen the lineup in a significant way. His Baseball Savant page is covered in red, indicating that the majority of his offensive metrics are among the top 5% in MLB.

Season prediction: Aaron Judge and Bronx Bombers should be able to win the division with largely the same roster that tied with the Blue Jays for the AL East title last year. The biggest question is whether the team is strong enough to go back to the World Series and win it all. I’m not convinced they’ve done enough to end their 16-year championship drought. — Thosar

Tampa Bay Rays

Junior Caminero brings the big bat for the Rays. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images)

Offseason recap: The Rays focused on adding a bunch of mid-to-low level outfielders to address the complete lack of production from that group last year. They acquired Gavin Lux, Cedric Mullins, Jacob Melton and Luke Fraley to improve the 85 OPS+ last season’s unit recorded. Tampa Bay also acquired right-hander Nick Martinez and southpaw Steven Matz for rotation depth.

X-factor: Left-hander Shane McClanahan. The two-time All-Star is returning to the mound for the first time since 2023, and all eyes will be on McClanahan to see if he can return to being the ace of the staff after dealing with significant injuries. His potential success is crucial to the rotation’s ceiling. He’s now four years removed from receiving down-ballot votes for the Cy Young award.

Season prediction: With Junior Caminero headlining the offense, it’s hard not to get excited about what the Rays could achieve with a healthy roster, even if the rest of the lineup is a bit underwhelming. Tampa Bay’s biggest challenge is the strength of the AL East. Even if the Rays manage a .500 record, it won’t be enough to place better than fifth place. - Thosar

Toronto Blue Jays

Are the Blue Jays poised to get back to the World Series? (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Offseason recap: After taking the Dodgers to Game 7 of the World Series, the Jays started off the winter aggressively. They jumped the market for Dylan Cease and signed him to a mega seven-year, $210 million deal. They signed Japanese third baseman Kazuma Okamoto, right-handers Tyler Rogers and Cody Ponce and outfielder Jesus Sanchez. They fell short in their pursuit of Kyle Tucker, and lost Bo Bichette and Chris Bassitt. It was an extremely busy offseason up north.

X-factor: Okamoto is facing a ton of pressure to essentially be the replacement for Bichette. He did have a Bichette-like season in Japan’s Central and Eastern League, producing a .992 OPS in 77 games. But his future success is not as predictable as Bichette’s, given the real possibility that he could struggle to adjust to MLB pitching in a year that the reigning AL champions are trying to go back to the Fall Classic.

Season prediction: Expectations are sky-high for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays look positioned to match them. Toronto should again be going toe-to-toe with the Yankees all year, but there are some concerns surrounding the lineup’s production, especially potential regression from veteran George Springer. It will be another tight race for the division title. This year, no one would be surprised if they grabbed it. - Thosar

Chicago White Sox

Offseason recap: The White Sox shocked the industry when they won the sweepstakes for Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami, increasing the excitement around the team for 2026. Murakami brings raw power that puts him alongside the best sluggers in the game. The South Siders also added right-hander Jordan Hicks and closer Seranthony Dominguez while finally trading away outfielder Luis Robert Jr. to the Mets, receiving Luisangel Acuña in the deal.

X-factor: The young core. If you want to feel old, look at the White Sox’ starting lineup. Everyone besides Andrew Benintendi and Austin Hays was born after 1999. Chicago’s youth movement is exciting and an interesting storyline to follow for a team that has no postseason aspirations and is staring down yet another fifth-place finish.

Season prediction: Usually, the White Sox can be viewed as an intriguing trade-deadline seller, but there are no real candidates who could be on the move. So the White Sox will just do their own thing this year, showcasing their potential for the future while surprising if they finish anywhere but last. - Thosar

Cleveland Guardians

Could it be a long season for José Ramírez and the Guardians? (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Offseason recap: A bunch of humdrum one-year moves that signaled cost-cutting was more important than contention. The Guardians had one of the quietest offseasons in the big leagues while making no notable additions. They added journeyman right-hander Shawn Armstrong and re-signed catcher Austin Hedges and called it a winter.

X-factor: Second baseman Travis Bazzana. The 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick will start the year in Triple-A, but he has a strong chance to make his major-league debut on the earlier side in the 2026 season. Bazzana homered against the Dodgers in spring training, then went to the World Baseball Classic and turned heads for Team Australia. It’s not a matter of if, but when he will make a difference for the Guardians this year.

Season prediction: After winning the AL Central last year, the Guardians are barely trying to finish with a better record than the White Sox. Their projected luxury tax payroll is $98 million, ranked 29th out of 30 teams. That’s also the lowest payroll the franchise has seen since 2011 — not counting 2021’s post-pandemic season. Cleveland will likely finish well below .500. - Thosar

Detroit Tigers

What is Tarik Skubal's future with Detroit? (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Offseason recap: The Tigers’ offseason was defined by massive pitching additions that completely changed the outlook of the team. Framber Valdez. Justin Verlander. Kenley Jansen. Those three arms join an already strong pitching staff that’s led by reigning Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, who has more to prove after winning a record-setting $32 million arbitration case.

X-factor: Shortstop Kevin McGonigle. It will be fascinating to see how the Tigers’ top prospect backs up his hype and expectations with his talent this season. His ceiling is superstar status, but that will take a while to be established consistently. For now, he has a real chance to be a difference-maker in October, when the offense will have to step up the most.

Season prediction: Detroit is making a run for the World Series before Skubal hits free agency. Barring last year’s strange late-season collapse, the Tigers should be able to handily win the division before making what they hope will be a deep, deep postseason run. - Thosar

Kansas City Royals

Cole Ragans wants to bounce back after an injury-riddled season. (Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Offseason recap: The Royals focused on improving weaknesses in the outfield and bullpen, and they spent just north of $7 million this winter, inviting questions about their lineup depth. They acquired outfielders Isaac Collins, Starling Marte and Lane Thomas, as well as relievers Alex Lange, Nick Mears and Matt Strahm.

X-factor: Ace Cole Ragans. After an All-Star and Cy-Young caliber 2024 season, a rotator cuff strain limited the southpaw to just 13 starts last season. Ragans is crucial to the success of the rotation and the team’s chances to contend this year. It will be interesting to see if he bounces back to elite form. Behind him, the rotation consists of Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha and Kris Bubic, forming a solid group with a high ceiling.

Season prediction: Things would really have to go sideways if the Royals don’t finish the season in at least second place or better. Outside of the Tigers, the rest of the division is weak. Kansas City should be able to lock down a bounceback season and threaten Detroit for the division title. - Thosar

Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton will carry the load for the Twins. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Offseason recap: You won’t find any splashy additions here. The Twins added roster depth this winter through free agency and trades, focusing on volume rather than impactful moves. Their key additions included first baseman Josh Bell, catcher Victor Caratini, and left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers. Their biggest loss was longtime baseball head Derek Falvey, who mutually parted ways with the organization before spring training.

X-factor: Third baseman Royce Lewis is pivotal to the Twins’ potential success. Just when he has started to show superstar potential, an injury has come knocking at the door. At least things are trending up. He played 58 games in 2023, 82 games in ‘24 and 106 games in ‘25. Lewis is facing a ton of pressure to stay healthy and perform like the No. 1 draft pick he was in 2017.

Season prediction: Minnesota didn’t really move the needle this winter. It made a bunch of moves to look active, while not actually becoming stronger. Even so, they might be able to push for a Wild Card spot if everything goes as planned with their slightly-better-than-average rotation. - Thosar

Athletics

Offseason recap: The A’s offseason was about betting that their young core that includes AL Rookie of the Year Nick Kurtz is real, and building carefully around it. They signed LF/1B Tyler Soderstrom to a seven-year, $86 million contract extension. They strategically traded for utilityman Jeff McNeil, and tried and failed to land Nolan Arenado. They added right-handers Aaron Civale and Mark Leiter Jr. on one-year deals. They’re in position to improve on last year’s 76-win season. - Thosar

Nick Kurtz was a breakout player last season. (Photo by Justine Willard/Athletics/Getty Images)

X-factor: Civale. The A’s pitching staff gave up the fourth-most runs in baseball last year. Their offense has the potential to be in the top 10 in the league, but their arms have to be better for that to even matter. If Civale, who’s coming off a 4.85-ERA season for three teams, can be a solid No. 3 starter behind Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs, the A’s are cooking.

Season prediction: If the A’s can improve to above .500, they have a chance to surpass the Astros and Rangers for the second-best record in the AL West, giving them a shot to contend for the Wild Card in October. The fact that we’re even mentioning postseason baseball and the A’s in the same sentence is a win for a fan base that’s had to put up with a rebuild and an exit from Oakland in recent years. - Thosar

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve and the Astros missed the playoffs last season. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Offseason recap: With the departure of Framber Valdez, the Astros focused most of their winter re-building the pitching staff, signing Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai to a three-year, $54 million deal. They also added starters Mike Burrows and Ryan Weiss. But Houston didn’t do anything to improve an offense that ranked 21st in runs scored last season, when they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

X-factor: Yordan Alvarez. The Astros didn’t make meaningful outside additions to the offense because they’re depending on the slugger to have a huge year at the plate. That can only be possible if Alvarez stays healthy. He was limited to just 48 games last year due to a severe ankle injury, so Houston will have to manage his workload carefully.

Season prediction: Houston should be right there with the Rangers and Athletics, battling for second place in the AL West with the Mariners expected to win the division. In the end, this season will reveal whether the Astros have fully closed the window on their title contention, or if their strong rotation can still lead them to glory. - Thosar

Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout and the Angels are looking at a tough season. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Offseason recap: The Angels prioritized pitching this winter, attempting to bolster a group that finished 28th in the majors with a 4.89 ERA last year. They added right-hander Grayson Rodriguez in a trade with the Orioles, moving Taylor Ward. More additions include righties Alek Manoah, Jordan Romano and Kirby Yates, and lefties Drew Pomeranz and Brent Suter.

X-factor: Rodriguez will be key to boosting Los Angeles’ weak rotation. After missing the entire 2025 season with injuries, Rodriguez is aiming to return to his 2024 form (13-4, 3.86 ERA), which would be a real triumph for the Angels. He becomes a free agent in 2030, and they gave up just one year of team control from Ward to acquire Rodriguez.

Season prediction: I’ll go out on a limb here and say the Angels will extend the longest active playoff drought in the major leagues. They’ll finish last in the AL West, where they’ve made a home. But all the new faces on the team should at least rejuvenate the roster. - Thosar

Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh led the majors with 60 home runs last season. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Offseason recap: After their hard-fought battle against the AL champion Blue Jays in the ALCS, the Mariners responded by making the necessary move to re-sign Josh Naylor and lock down first base through 2030. The M’s also added infielder Brendan Donovan and outfielder Rob Refsynder while bolstering their bullpen depth. Their biggest departures this winter were infielders Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suarez.

X-factor: Shortstop Colt Emerson. Seattle’s 20-year-old No. 1 overall prospect is considered one of the best pure hitters in the minors, with a smooth left-handed swing that has the potential to be extremely dangerous in the majors. Emerson is expected to make his big-league debut at some point this season, and even though J.P. Crawford is blocking him at shortstop, the M’s have roster flexibility at second and third to give him runway this year.

Season prediction: The Mariners are positioned to win the division again and make a deep playoff run with a top 10 rotation in MLB. Even beyond their dominant arms, Julio Rodriguez is projected to produce an MVP-caliber season at age 25. Seattle should be able to replicate last year’s 90-win season, or at least come close. -Thosar

Texas Rangers

The Rangers have high hopes for Wyatt Langford. (Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

Offseason recap: The Rangers’ offseason was all about moving on from the 2023 world champion team. They traded Marcus Semien for Brandon Nimmo. They non-tendered Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim. They added lefty MacKenzie Gore and catcher Danny Jensen. They added right-handers Alexis Diaz and Jakob Junis and re-signed Chris Martin. It’s a ton of roster turnover under new manager Skip Schumaker.

X-factor: Wyatt Langford. The outfielder is entering his third season in the big leagues, and could be on the cusp of a MVP-caliber year after slashing .241/.344/.431 with 22 home runs and an OPS+ of 127. His production will be detrimental to how much success the Rangers have this year, particularly with the lack of additions to the lineup.

Season prediction: The Rangers made some moves, but outside of Gore, none of them were really impactful enough to take a big forward this year after back-to-back disappointing seasons. The offense still doesn’t have enough thump, but the big three starters in Nathan Eovaldi, Jacob Eovaldi, and Gore should help Texas hold their own throughout the year. They could contend for a Wild Card spot. -Thosar





Atlanta Braves

Offseason recap: Suddenly, the additions of Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubón look both prudent and vital after Jurickson Profar inexplicably failed another drug test, Ha-Seong Kim slipped on ice (yes, really) and Marcell Ozuna departed in free agency. There weren’t many big splashes this winter to get this team back on track, but adding Robert Suarez and bringing back Raisel Iglesias should help a Braves bullpen that was a problem (among many) last year. Mostly, though, the team’s best talents need to play to their capabilities and stay on the field.

Ronald Acuña and the Braves will hope to avoid the injury bug. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

X-factor: Michael Harris II. His elite defense allows him to provide value regardless, but he’s so much more talented than the below-league-average offensive season he produced last season. The 2022 Rookie of the Year has now seen his OPS dip every year (.853 in 2022, .808 in 2023, .722 in 2024, .678 in 2025). But after entering the All-Star break with a .551 OPS last year, he got hot in July and August (.870) and looked more like the player the Braves envisioned. He was still a 20-20 player last year, but there’s so much untapped potential here with some better swing decisions.

Season prediction: The injury bug is already biting again. Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep underwent elbow procedures. Kim, who was brought back to be the club’s primary shortstop, needed hand surgery. Then came the Profar news, and now Spencer Strider has an oblique injury. So it goes lately for the seemingly-cursed club. There’s still enough talent in place to envision a quick bounceback from last year’s calamity, though, even if it happens with Atlanta making a late push to sneak into the playoffs as a wild-card team. - Rowan Kavner

Miami Marlins

Is Sandy Alcantara is staying in Miami through the season? (Photo by Jasen Vinlove/Miami Marlins/Getty Images)

Offseason recap: They brought in Pete Fairbanks to solidify the closer role, but it was a bit disappointing that the Marlins didn’t do more this winter after playing much better in 2025 than anyone would’ve anticipated. Instead, they continued looking toward the future by trading away Edward Cabrera and Ryan Weathers. The moves are rational considering the number of arms in Miami’s system, and the Cabrera trade did land them a prospect who can help quickly in Owen Caissie, but don’t do much to improve the 2026 outlook. Perhaps they realized last year’s 79-win season was a bit of a red herring.

X-factor: Eury Pérez. The former top prospect returned from Tommy John surgery last year and now will be one of the most intriguing arms to watch in all of MLB with a full season ahead. The 22-year-old didn’t lose any velocity from his high-90s fastball coming back from the injury last year, and his tantalizing arsenal gives him the upside to be one of the best pitchers in the sport.

Season prediction: The outfield could be fun to watch with Caissie breaking in alongside 2025 standouts Kyle Stowers and Jakob Marsee, but the Marlins are still probably at least a year away from contending for a playoff spot. Even matching their 79-win total from last year feels optimistic. If things turn south, it’ll be interesting to see where Sandy Alcántara is pitching in the second half. - Kavner

New York Mets

Juan Soto and the Mets missed out on the playoffs last season. (Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Offseason recap: It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. After the Mets moved on from cornerstone pieces in Pete Alonso, Edwin Díaz and Brandon Nimmo early in the winter, things were looking bleak in Queens. Then president of baseball operations David Stearns got in his bag, trading for Freddy Peralta and Luis Robert Jr. and signing Bo Bichette. Jorge Polanco, Marcus Semien, Devin Williams and Luke Weaver are also among the many additions forming a completely new-look group following last year’s disappointing finish.

X-factor: Luis Robert Jr. You could very well put top position player prospect Carson Benge here, too, considering he should be a major factor in the Mets’ outfield as well. But Robert, who was a 5.3-WAR player at 25 years old in 2023, has already demonstrated what he can do when he plays to his abilities. Will he tap back into that form playing for a better team, or will this year be a continuation of his last two years with the White Sox, when he regressed into a below-league-average hitter? I think the change of scenery will bring out a better version of the former All-Star.

Season prediction: With so many new pieces, it might take some time for this group to start clicking on all cylinders. But I think a shake-up was necessary, and this looks like a more complete team in 2026 with Freddy Peralta and top prospect Nolan McLean headlining the rotation. Expect a return to the postseason, and I think this group will win the division for the first time since 2015 in what should be a tight battle with the Phillies and Braves to the finish line. - Kavner

Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies remain among the top teams in the majors. (Photo by Nicole Vasquez/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Offseason recap: The Phillies could’ve blown up their nucleus following a heartbreaking defeat in the NLDS. For better or worse, they’ll be returning a similar group in 2026 after bringing back Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto and missing on their swing for Bo Bichette in free agency. They’ll no longer have Ranger Suárez in the rotation, but the door is now open for top pitching prospect Andrew Painter. The biggest difference will be in the outfield, where rookie Justin Crawford and veteran Adolis García are expected to step in for Harrison Bader and Nick Castellanos.

X-factor: Andrew Painter. Suárez is gone. We don’t yet know what ace Zack Wheeler will look like upon his return from thoracic outlet surgery, though he is on track to be back early in the season. Aaron Nola is coming off a season in which he produced a 6.01 ERA. Jesús Luzardo provides some stability to the rotation, but Painter bouncing back from an uninspiring 2025 campaign in the minors would go a long way toward helping Philadelphia win a third straight division title.

Season prediction: Last year didn’t have the logjam at the top of the NL East that many expected, as the Phillies ended up running away with the division by 13 games. Don’t expect that to happen again. The Phillies still have the pieces to win the NL East, but I don’t think they’ll be better than they were in 2025. With the Mets and Braves both expected to bounce back, that might mean making the playoffs as a wild-card team. - Kavner

Washington Nationals

James Wood and the Nats are going to need a lot of help this season. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Offseason recap: The youth movement in Washington carries over to the front office, with new president of baseball operations Paul Toboni (36), general manager Anirudh Kilambi (31) and manager Blake Butera (33) taking the reins and introducing a more modernized operation to a system that appeared behind the times. The trade of MacKenzie Gore to the Texas Rangers signaled the rebuild ahead.

X-factor: Cade Cavalli. Injuries have limited the 2020 first-round pick to just 11 career big-league starts, but he possesses a high-90s fastball and has looked almost unhittable this spring. This team desperately needs young arms to build around, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the new regime help get the most out of the 27-year-old.

Season prediction: Maybe the new front office revamps the pitching development in a meaningful way, but the overhaul is going to take years. For now, the Nationals might have the worst pitching staff in baseball. Even if James Wood goes berserk, a last-place finish is likely ahead. The Nationals could challenge the Rockies for the worst record in the NL. - Kavner

Chicago Cubs

Offseason recap: Out with one All-Star and in with another. Kyle Tucker’s Cubs tenure lasted just one year, as the team moved on and instead paid up for the leadership of Alex Bregman. They also found the impact arm they were searching for by trading for Edward Cabrera and remade the bullpen in an attempt to finally overtake the Brewers and win the division for the first time since the shortened 2020 season.

Pete Crow-Armstrong signed a new extension ahead of the season. (Photo by Matt Dirksen/Chicago Cubs/Getty Images)

X-factor: Edward Cabrera. He was brought in to be a difference-making arm in the rotation, but his success has fluctuated — 4.24 ERA in 2023, 4.95 in 2024, 3.53 in 2025 — and he has struggled to stay on the field. Last year was the first time he pitched 100 innings in a season, and he was still limited by an elbow issue. But his high-90s fastball and swing-and-miss stuff give him a high ceiling if he can build on the better command he demonstrated last year.

Season prediction: Losing Tucker hurts the offense, but this is the deepest team in the division. Even if the Cubs win roughly the same number of games as they did last season, that could be enough to win the NL Central. I expect that to happen, especially if first-half Pete Crow-Armstrong shows back up and Justin Steele provides a summer boost. - Kavner

Cincinnati Reds

Can Elly De La Cruz and the Reds build on last year's postseason run? (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Offseason recap: Hunter Greene’s elbow injury is an ominous start to the year for a team that will need to rely on its rotation to build on last year’s playoff appearance. Eugenio Suárez isn’t Kyle Schwarber — Cincinnati’s attempt to lure in the Ohio native fell short — but the addition of the 49-homer slugger gives the Reds some needed power in a lineup that lacked it last season.

X-factor: Chase Burns. It was a small sample, but the 2024 No. 2 overall pick debuted last year and showcased his elite swing-and-miss stuff, striking out 67 batters in 43.1 innings in a hybrid role. Only six pitchers had a higher strikeout rate in at least 40 innings last season. Now, the hard-throwing righty gets a chance to begin the year in the rotation with Greene injured.

Season prediction: Last year, the Reds unexpectedly snuck into the postseason despite finishing in third place in the NL Central. The Suárez addition should help, but unless Elly De La Cruz progresses into an MVP candidate, Sal Stewart plays like the Rookie of the Year and Matt McLain gets back on track, I don’t think that move was enough on the offensive side to expect more than another third-place finish. - Kavner

Milwaukee Brewers

Don't count out Jacob Misiorowski and the Brewers? (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Offseason recap: Anyone hoping that the Brewers’ success last year would change the way they operate will be sorely disappointed. They won more games than any team in MLB but still got swept by a more talented Dodgers team in the NLCS. And instead of trying to bring in a star to help get them over the top in October, they traded away ace Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers to the Mets, infielder Caleb Durbin to the Red Sox and outfielder Isaac Collins to the Royals for cost-controlled players and prospects. They did, however, bring back Brandon Woodruff on the qualifying offer and sign Luis Rengifo to help address Durbin’s departure.

X-factor: Andrew Vaughn. Count on the Brewers to get the most from another team’s discards. Things never materialized for Vaughn in Chicago after the White Sox made him the No. 3 overall pick in 2019, but he looked rejuvenated in the second half after a trade to the Brewers, slashing .308/.375/.493 in 64 games and playing a major role in Milwaukee’s overall offensive uptick after the break. Now, with Rhys Hoskins in Cleveland, can we expect more of the same from Vaughn in a larger sample? The underlying numbers, at least, were encouraging.

Season prediction: Every year, we doubt them. Every year, they prove us wrong. But they can’t keep getting away with this, right? I expect their pitching will be good enough to make the playoffs, but this time only as a wild-card team. - Kavner

Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes can't do it all by himself. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Offseason recap: Finally, some offensive help! After years…and years…and years…of offensive ineptitude, the Pirates traded for Brandon Lowe and prospect Jhostynxon Garcia and signed Ryan O’Hearn and Marcell Ozuna in an attempt to field a more competitive lineup and get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

X-factor: Konnor Griffin. Beyond the help that Pittsburgh got on the free-agent market, the Pirates’ biggest boost to the lineup might come internally. They have the top prospect in baseball in Griffin, a 19-year-old shortstop who looks like a potential superstar and 2026 difference-maker. Griffin hit 23 homers and stole 65 bases in the minors last year.

Season prediction: When you have the worst offense in baseball, there’s only one direction to go. There are questions about the defensive fits with the pieces they added, and they had to trade away depth in the rotation to bring more power to the lineup. But the offense should at least be better, and they did more than they had in recent years to try to get Paul Skenes to the playoffs. I think it’s still unlikely it will happen, but Pirates fans at least have a reason to dream now. - Kavner

St. Louis Cardinals

JJ Wetherholt is among the young centerpieces amid a rebuild in St. Louis. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Offseason recap: There were no half measures; the rebuild is fully in hyperdrive after new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom traded away Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan to inject more young arms into a farm system that needed an overhaul. This year is all about developing those talents.

X-factor: JJ Wetherholt. As the Cardinals figure out which young pieces could be part of the next great Cardinals team, everyone is anticipating the arrival of the 2024 No. 7 overall pick. Wetherholt, one of the top prospects in baseball, hit .306 with 17 homers and 23 stolen bases last year between Double-A and Triple-A and should soon make for a dynamic middle infield pairing with Masyn Winn in St. Louis.

Season prediction: It’s going to get worse before it gets better in the win column for St. Louis, but that’s the right path forward as Bloom thinks toward the future. The Cardinals will probably finish last in the Central, so this year will be mostly about getting the young players in the lineup (Winn, Victor Scott II, Jordan Walker, etc.) to take a leap forward and figuring out who should be part of the plans in 2027 and beyond. - Kavner

Arizona Diamondbacks

Offseason recap: As Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly left since the trade deadline last year, the Diamondbacks chose to fill those vacancies by … well, bringing back Gallen and Kelly. The former will be trying to re-establish his value before hitting free agency again next year. Kelly might open the season on the injured list with a back issue. The offense added a couple veterans on the corners in Nolan Arenado and Carlos Santana.

Will Ketel Marte remain in Arizona or could he be making a midseason move? (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

X-factor: Corbin Burnes. The D-backs ranked fifth in OPS last season and should have no problems scoring runs again in 2026. The question is still whether the arms are good enough to get back to the playoffs for the first time since their run to the World Series in 2023. If the D-backs can stay in contention in the first half, they could get a significant boost for the second-half push when Burnes returns from Tommy John rehab.

Season prediction: Maybe the offensive upside makes up for the pitching concerns, but right now this looks like a team that will hover around .500 again and fall just short of a playoff spot. If that’s the case, the trade deadline should be interesting. Last July, the D-backs decided to sell and offloaded Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez to Seattle. If there’s another middling start, could Ketel Marte be the next big name to move after being subject to trade rumors this winter? - Kavner

Colorado Rockies

There's only way to go up for Chase Dollander and the Rockies. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Offseason recap: Coming off a 43-win season, there’s only one direction to go. It’s out with the old and in with the new … or at least the relatively new. Paul DePodesta of "Moneyball" fame is back in MLB after a decade in the NFL, taking over as the president of baseball operations, with former Dodgers senior vice president of baseball operations Josh Byrnes in as the new general manager. The Rockies made some moves for veteran players to construct a more competitive roster, but the regime change is the biggest difference moving forward.

X-factor: Chase Dollander. In a rotation full of 30-somethings, the growth of the 24-year-old 2023 first-round pick will be crucial. The Rockies need a young arm to get excited about and build around, and while Dollander hasn’t put it together at the big-league level yet, he has the stuff — including a fastball that sits in the high-90s — that a new front office might be able to harness.

Season prediction: Colorado isn’t close to competing for anything coming off one of the worst seasons in modern baseball history, so this year is just about taking strides toward competency. After years of the team appearing to operate in a different reality, this will be much more than a year-long project for DePodesta and Byrnes. - Kavner

Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are eyeing a three-peat. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Offseason recap: Best of luck to the 29 other fanbases. The best team in baseball signed the best player (Kyle Tucker) and closer (Edwin Díaz) on the market, addressing its two biggest areas of concern and further calling into question the sport’s competitive balance and payroll disparities. Those aren’t problems the Dodgers are concerning themselves with, though. The back-to-back champs are the clear favorites to three-peat, something that hasn’t been done since the 1998-00 Yankees.

X-factor: Roki Sasaki. Is he a starter? Is he a reliever? Will he perfect a reliable third pitch? Will he be a bullpen weapon again in October? Will he even stay in the big leagues? Or will inconsistent mechanics make him an afterthought for most of the year again? For a player with so much intrigue and ability, and one who provided such a lift last postseason, there’s still a lot of unknown regarding how much Sasaki will help the Dodgers in 2026. An ERA over 13.00 this spring wasn’t promising, but the Dodgers seem intent on giving him a chance to work out his issues in the MLB rotation to begin the year. If he can’t, expect prospect River Ryan to get his chance.

Season prediction: Last year, the Dodgers treated the regular season like extended spring training. A team that many expected to win 100, 110 or (gasp) 120 games instead won 93, its fewest in a full season since 2018…and still won the World Series. With that in mind, as talented as this group is, it’s probably more likely to temper the expectations from a wins perspective. A three-peat is all the Dodgers care about, and they’ll do whatever they can to make sure their best players are the freshest they can be for the postseason. That said, it’s unlikely any division rival challenges their NL West supremacy. - Kavner

San Diego Padres

Can Fernando Tatis Jr. and Padres break the Dodgers domination? (Photo by K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune via Getty Images)

Offseason recap: Like other teams around the league, the Padres went an unconventional route picking their new manager. Former Padres reliever Craig Stammen went from interviewing candidates for the head job to being the answer after Mike Shildt’s sudden retirement. Now, he’ll try to get a Padres team that has made the playoffs three of the last four seasons over the hump. The Padres brought back Michael King and, after a particularly quiet winter for president of baseball operations A.J. Preller, took some fliers late in the winter to fill out the roster (Nick Castellanos, Walker Buehler, Griffin Canning, German Marquez) as the team explored a sale.

X-factor: Jackson Merrill. In 2024, Merrill demonstrated the value he can bring to a team with a dynamic rookie season that would’ve resulted in a Rookie of the Year Award if not for Paul Skenes. Last year, a medley of injuries that limited him to 115 games prevented him from providing that same production. For the Padres to get where they hope to go, they need Merrill to take a leap forward, which he is fully capable of doing.

Season prediction: This year has major boom or bust potential. Any team with Merrill, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado has a chance. But considering the lack of depth around that trio, there’s also the potential for combustion if one of the stars doesn’t stay healthy. The bullpen still has a chance to be the best in baseball, and this could still very well be the second-best team in the division. But the rotation could be an issue, and they’ll probably need more A.J. Preller deadline magic to have hopes of playing in October. — Kavner

San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers is ready for his full season in San Francisco. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Offseason recap: Buster Posey’s biggest splash of the winter came in the manager’s seat. Tony Vitello is making the unprecedented move directly from college coaching, where he helped establish the University of Tennessee as a national powerhouse, to the big leagues. The Giants filled out the roster with mostly complementary pieces. Luis Arraez will get another chance at second base, Harrison Bader should be a major boost defensively in the outfield, and Tyler Mahle and Adrian Houser add depth to the rotation.

X-factor: Rafael Devers. Last year was a turbulent season for the long-time Boston third baseman, resulting in his move from the Red Sox to the Giants, where he is now more willing to play first. Wherever he is defensively, the Giants made the move — which takes him through 2033 — to get his bat in the lineup in a place where it’s not easy to hit. The Giants haven’t made the playoffs since their improbable 107-win season in 2021. If that’s going to change this year, Devers has to be one of the best hitters in the sport.

Season prediction: Posey’s move to bring on Vitello carries significant risk. But even his ability to motivate college players carries over to the pros, the bigger question is whether this roster is good enough to meaningfully change the mediocrity of the last four seasons. They should contend for one of the final wild-card spots, and I think they have the best chance of any non-Dodgers NL West club to make the playoffs, but it’s hard to envision much more than that as currently constructed. — Kavner