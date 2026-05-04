Major League Baseball
Tigers' Cy Young Winner Tarik Skubal to Miss Multiple Months due to Elbow Surgery
Major League Baseball

Tigers' Cy Young Winner Tarik Skubal to Miss Multiple Months due to Elbow Surgery

Published May. 4, 2026 4:04 p.m. ET

The Detroit Tigers are battling for the top spot in the AL Central, but they may have to navigate the rest of the season without the game's top pitcher. 

Ace Tarik Skubal is expected to undergo surgery to remove loose bodies in his left elbow, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch confirmed. The procedure typically sidelines players for two to three months, according to ESPN

Skubal, who has won the AL Cy Young in each of the last two seasons, was scratched from his scheduled Monday start against the Boston Red Sox prior to the announcement. He had felt pain in his elbow on Sunday, less than a week after an injury scare against the Atlanta Braves, Hinch told reporters on Sunday. He underwent tests shortly after, which revealed the loose bodies. 

The surgery has not yet been scheduled, but there is no immediate timetable for his return.

Skubal, who is set to be a free agent this offseason, has made seven starts this year, posting a 2.70 ERA with 45 strikeouts and six walks over 43.1 innings. His absence leaves a significant hole at the top of Detroit’s rotation as the team pushes for a division title.

The injury only adds to a mounting list for the Tigers’ pitching staff, which already includes Justin Verlander, Casey Mize, Jackson Jobe and Reese Olsen. With so many key arms sidelined, Detroit is now piecing together its rotation as it looks to stay in the AL Central race.

The Tigers now face the daunting task of sustaining their AL Central push while leaning on a makeshift pitching staff in the short term. Detroit is 18-17 entering Monday's action, sharing the division lead with the Cleveland Guardians. However, the Chicago White Sox, Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins are all within three games of the Tigers.

share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2026 MLB Milestones and Records Tracker: José Ramírez Reaches Another Milestone

2026 MLB Milestones and Records Tracker: José Ramírez Reaches Another Milestone

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes