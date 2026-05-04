Major League Baseball
2026 MLB Odds: Bettors Backing Dodgers Despite Recent Woes
Major League Baseball

2026 MLB Odds: Bettors Backing Dodgers Despite Recent Woes

Published May. 4, 2026 2:07 p.m. ET

Currently, the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers are not the team with the best record in baseball. 

Instead, that distinction belongs to the Atlanta Braves.

But even the Dodgers sitting 3.5 games back in the MLB standings hasn't stopped bettors from backing the Boys in Blue.

At BetMGM, they're still the favorites to win it all, moving to +190 from +350 since the season opened. They also have the highest ticket in World Series futures at 12.1%. Behind them in that spot are the Yankees (9.3%) and Tigers (8.5%).

LAD also has the highest handle when it comes to the World Series oddsboard at 26.0%. The Yankees follow at 8.3%, then the Blue Jays at 7.3%.

Los Angeles, however, is in the midst of a skid. 

 

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The Dodgers have lost four of their last five games, a rough patch that includes two losses to the St. Louis Cardinals and two losses to the flailing Miami Marlins.

Yet and still, bettors are also backing the Dodgers in the NL Pennant market. At BetMGM they're the favorites at -105 to win that league and have the highest handle at 26.2%.

So is L.A. — a ballclub that sits third in the NL behind Atlanta and Chicago — worth a wager to win the NL or to win it all, especially considering its recent struggles?

According to FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar, she believes LAD is still the MLB standard, but noted that the it will have to resolve Roki Sasaki's recent pitching woes.

"The Dodgers have the type of depth that other executives dream about, making it a no-brainer to let Sasaki work out his troubles and give him a long leash, at that," Thosar explained. "It’s not like Sasaki is that much of a detriment that he’s throwing the Dodgers’ bullpen out of whack. Though he’s allowed multiple runs in his last three starts, and is having trouble issuing walks, he’s averaging four-plus innings pitched each time out, which is manageable for now.

"Sasaki’s command issues are a problem, no doubt. That 14.1% walk rate is up from last year. But, in a vacuum, that’s not hurting the club’s chances to compete in October."

 
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