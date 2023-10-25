Mets reportedly interviewing Brewers manager Craig Counsell for same vacancy
Will Craig Counsell follow David Stearns from the Milwaukee Brewers to the New York Mets?
New York will interview Counsell, Milwaukee's manager over the past nine years, for its managerial vacancy, ESPN reported Wednesday. Counsell's contract is set to expire next week and the Brewers have reportedly given the Mets permission to meet with the 53-year-old skipper.
Stearns was hired last month as the Mets' first president of baseball operations, which instantly made Counsell an expected target to manage the club. The former Brewers president made Counsell his manager in Milwaukee early in the 2015 season. Counsell subsequently guided the Brew Crew to three NL Central titles and five playoff appearances in the past six seasons.
The Mets, meanwhile, are coming off a disastrous 2023 campaign. One year removed from winning 101 games, the Mets were out of the playoff picture at the MLB trade deadline and became sellers, moving the likes of Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Tommy Pham, among others. They then parted ways with manager Buck Showalter after just two seasons.
The Brewers won the NL Central in 2023 but were then swept by the Diamondbacks in a best-of-three wild-card series. Their best season under Counsell came in 2018, when they reached the National League Championship Series and lost in seven games to the Dodgers.
Counsell has compiled a 707-625 record in Milwaukee.
[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]
-
2023 World Series odds: Diamondbacks-Rangers best bets, predictions
Five biggest moves that put Rangers, Diamondbacks on World Series trajectory
Adolis García's struggle, resilience and success embody that of the Rangers
-
2023 World Series odds: Texas Rangers open as World Series favorites
Dusty Baker officially retiring as manager of the Houston Astros
World Series Schedule: How to watch Game 1, Rangers vs. Phillies dates, TV channel
-
Rob Manfred talks potential MLB rule changes, 2023 World Series on 'The Carton Show'
Astros' dynasty is not over, but they need to take a hard look in the mirror
2023 MLB odds: Diamondbacks among biggest underdogs ever to make World Series
-
2023 World Series odds: Diamondbacks-Rangers best bets, predictions
Five biggest moves that put Rangers, Diamondbacks on World Series trajectory
Adolis García's struggle, resilience and success embody that of the Rangers
-
2023 World Series odds: Texas Rangers open as World Series favorites
Dusty Baker officially retiring as manager of the Houston Astros
World Series Schedule: How to watch Game 1, Rangers vs. Phillies dates, TV channel
-
Rob Manfred talks potential MLB rule changes, 2023 World Series on 'The Carton Show'
Astros' dynasty is not over, but they need to take a hard look in the mirror
2023 MLB odds: Diamondbacks among biggest underdogs ever to make World Series