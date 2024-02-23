Major League Baseball Mets owner expects Pete Alonso to explore free agency but wants him to stay Published Feb. 23, 2024 3:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen doesn’t anticipate resolving Pete Alonso’s future with the team until after the season.

The 29-year-old three-time All-Star is eligible for free agency after the World Series. He hired Scott Boras as an agent last fall and avoided arbitration last month by agreeing to a $20.5 million, one-year contract.

"I don’t expect anything to transpire before Pete reaches free agency," Cohen said in a preview of the Mets’ official podcast, "Meet at the Apple," that was released Friday. "We’re always open to conversation, but he’s earned the right to explore his value, and I’m highly supportive of all players doing that."

The first baseman has 192 homers in five seasons. He batted .217 with a .318 on-base percentage, 46 homers and 118 RBIs last year. That followed a 2022 season in which Alonso hit .271 with 40 homers and 131 RBIs, which tied for the big league lead.

The 2019 NL Rookie of the Year hit a big league-high 53 homers in 2019.

"Listen, we want to keep him," Cohen said. "He’s an important part of our team today and, hopefully, in the future."

Cohen praised Alonso’s durability and ability to play in the New York spotlight. He also pointed out Alonso’s status as a fan favorite by noting that, "I’m not tone-deaf, OK?"

"I hope he hits 55 home runs and makes it so difficult on me in free agency," Cohen said. "I would call that a great outcome."

The Mets have shown a willingness to reach long-term deals with their top players even after they’ve reached free agency. They signed closer Edwin Díaz to a $102 million, five-year contract in November 2022 and agreed to terms with outfielder Brandon Nimmo on a $162 million, eight-year deal a month later.

"Just like we ended up figuring it out with Edwin Díaz and Brandon Nimmo, it would be my hope that we’d do the same with Pete," Cohen said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

