Major League Baseball Mets GM commits to Showalter as owner schedules Wednesday press conference Updated Jun. 27, 2023 9:37 p.m. ET

After New York Mets owner Steve Cohen scheduled a Wednesday press conference prior to the team's home game against the Milwaukee Brewers, general manager Billy Eppler voiced his support for manager Buck Showalter on Tuesday afternoon.

"Buck's had a good amount of adversity heaped his way," Eppler said. "It started in spring training with the loss of [All-Star closer Edwin] Diaz. … I think Buck's handled that adversity and he's the guy to get us back on track."

One year after winning 101 games in Showalter's first season as their manager, the Mets entered Tuesday at 35-43 and in fourth place in the National League East, having lost seven of their last 10 games. Eppler was quick to point to availability issues from some of the team's top pitchers as a reason for their struggles.

Diaz suffered a torn patellar tendon while celebrating a crucial win over the Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Baseball Classic as a member of Team Puerto Rico. The Mets were also dealt blows when ace Justin Verlander suffered a muscle strain that kept him out the first month of the season and fellow veteran star pitcher Max Scherzer was suspended 10 games due to violating MLB's grip-enchancing substance policy. Eppler alluded to both incidents Tuesday.

Mets' sinking ship has hit a new low after ugliest loss of the year

Showalter, for his part, said Tuesday he has a positive relationship with Cohen.

"He's just been great, very supportive," Showalter said. "Couldn't ask for a better owner. He's always looked at it like it's the fans' organization. He is frustrated, he's a very competitive man."

Despite the Mets' many struggles, Showalter said he has not even let his mind go to the possibility of not making the playoffs.

"It's what we all get up in the morning for, right?" Showalter said.

Eppler also believes in the team's ability to once again be playing postseason baseball with Showalter at the helm.

"I believe in the talent of this team. I believe they can play at that win percentage," Eppler said.

Showalter also received a strong endorsement Tuesday from one of the Mets' most prolific players, shortstop Francisco Lindor.

"Buck is one of the best managers in the league," Lindor told SNY. "One hundred percent. … He has not lost the team. He is still in the front. He is still holding on to the clubhouse. I told him last year, if he posts up, I’ll post up. And he had posted up every day."

Showalter also has the backing of Cohen and his job is not currently in jeopardy, according to SNY.

