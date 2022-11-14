Major League Baseball
Mariners' Julio Rodríguez, Braves' Michael Harris II voted top rookies
Major League Baseball

Mariners' Julio Rodríguez, Braves' Michael Harris II voted top rookies

9 mins ago

Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta's Michael Harris II, a pair of 21-year-old center fielders, were voted Rookies of the Year on Monday.

Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the American League honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel.

Harris batted .297 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and 20 steals after making his debut on May 28. He was voted the National League award, getting 22 firsts and eight seconds for 134 points from a different BBWAA panel.

Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman was second in the AL with 68 points, getting the other first-place vote, 18 seconds and nine thirds.

Cleveland left fielder Steven Kwan was third with 10 seconds and 14 thirds for 44 points. Kansas City infielder Bobby Witt Jr. had seven points, and Houston shortstop Jeremy Peña finished fifth with two points.

Voting was conducted before the postseason; Peña was voted MVP of the AL Championship Series and World Series.

Atlanta pitcher Spencer Strider was second with the other eight first-place votes on the NL side and 21 seconds for 103 points. Cardinals utilityman Brendan Donovan was third with 22 third-place votes and 22 points.

Rodríguez, the only rookie at this year’s All-Star Game, became the fifth Seattle player to win the honor after first baseman Alvin Davis in 1984, right-handed reliever Kazuhiro Sasaki in 2000, right fielder Ichiro Suzuki in 2001 (when he also was voted MVP) and center fielder Kyle Lewis in 2020.

Harris is the seventh Atlanta player to win the award, joining catcher/infielder Earl Williams in 1971, third baseman Bob Horner in 1978, outfielder/first baseman David Justice in 1990, shortstop Rafael Fucal in 2000, reliever Craig Kimbrel in 2011 and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. in 2018.

Rodríguez and the Mariners agreed in August to a $209.3 million, 12-year contract starting next season that would be worth $469.6 million over 17 years if he wins two MVP awards.

Reporting by the Associated Press

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Clayton Kershaw’s expected return just first step as Dodgers address rotation
Major League Baseball

Clayton Kershaw’s expected return just first step as Dodgers address rotation

3 hours ago
New York Mets free-agency primer: Jacob deGrom, Brandon Nimmo decisions loom
Major League Baseball

New York Mets free-agency primer: Jacob deGrom, Brandon Nimmo decisions loom

6 hours ago
Did Aaron Judge have the greatest walk year in MLB history?
Major League Baseball

Did Aaron Judge have the greatest walk year in MLB history?

7 hours ago
MLB odds: 3 betting observations from 2022
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: 3 betting observations from 2022

1 day ago
Mattress Mack collects record-breaking sports betting payout, talks to FOX Sports
Major League Baseball

Mattress Mack collects record-breaking sports betting payout, talks to FOX Sports

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes