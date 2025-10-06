Major League Baseball Last Night in Baseball: The Mariners Almost Blew It, But Tied The ALDS Instead Updated Oct. 6, 2025 11:55 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Having a tough time following along with the MLB postseason? Just want to relive the best moments?

Here are all the best moments from the weekend in Major League Baseball:

The Mariners break an overly long streak

The Mariners had not won a postseason game at home since 2001, which is one of those sentences that will give you a headache if you think about it for too long. They lost Game 1 of the ALDS against the Tigers on Saturday in extras, with the Tigers scoring an unanswered run in the top of the 11th, extending the streak, but it — mercifully — came to an emotional end on Sunday to even the series up 1-1.

Jorge Polanco brought the highlights in this nine-inning affair. He hit a homer in the fourth inning off of Tigers’ ace Tarik Skubal to put Seattle up 1-0…

…and he’d bash a second dinger later on, as well, to give the Mariners their second run of the day.

For a time it looked like two runs was all Seattle was going to get, too, which became a real problem in the eighth. Ghosts of Mariners past began to haunt then, with an error at first by Josh Naylor that allowed Gleyber Torres to advance to second and put Riley Greene at first.

The Tigers did not wait long to answer the question posed by the tweet: Spencer Torkelson was the next batter, and he drove in both runners with a double to tie things up at two apiece.

Back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the eighth erased the tie, however. First, Cal Raleigh reached second, and then Julio Rodriguez drove him in with a two-bagger of his own.

Andrew Munoz came in to face the bottom of the Tigers’ order in the ninth, and got Zack McKinstry swinging, Javier Baez to pop out and Parker Meadows to ground out. The Mariners won their first home postseason game since 2001, or, a couple of months before hero of the day Julio Rodriguez turned one year old.

The ALDS will resume on Tuesday on FS1, at 4:08 p.m. ET, when Logan Gilbert takes on Jack Flaherty in Detroit.

Check out these alternate angles

Rodriguez drove in the final run, but let’s take a moment to appreciate the majesty of Polanco’s second dinger of the day. Here is a beautiful side view of the blast…

And for those of you who want to see a behind-the-plate view of this shot to left field, that exists, too.

Listen, it’s been awhile

Does anybody have a tissue handy? Uh yeah it’s for the people in the video, sure.

Jays roll again

The Blue Jays took the Yankees down handily in Game 1, winning 10-1 after scoring eight combined runs in the seventh and eighth innings. On Sunday, Toronto did not wait for the end of the game to pile on. Ernie Clement hit a 2-run homer in the second inning to put Toronto up 2-0. A groundout, double and single in the third resulted in three more unanswered runs. Then Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to put the Jays up 9-0.

But wait, there was more to come. Daulton Varsho went deep as part of that 6-run fourth, then again in the sixth inning. George Springer hit one in between, too — the Blue Jays had five home runs off of Yankees pitching, and incredibly just one of them came off of starter Max Fried: Adam Warren gave up the rest of the long balls in relief.

Toronto’s starter had much better luck: rookie starter Trey Yesavage went 5.1 innings with just one baserunner — a walk — and no runs allowed. He struck out 11 Yankees — a postseason franchise record — and you can see every one of them right here.

The 21-year-old had just three regular season starts in the bigs, with 16 whiffs in 14 innings. What a weapon to bring in this late into the year.

This half of the ALDS resumes on Tuesday on FS1 at 8:08 p.m. ET, when trade deadline acquisition Shane Bieber takes on Carlos Rodon in New York.

Daulton Varsho’d

Guerrero’s grand slam gets the attention, but Varsho was the offensive hero of the day. He had two home runs, as mentioned — including Toronto’s fifth of the day.

But he also had two more hits besides that, in a 4-for-5 day with 4 RBIs, 4 runs and 12 total bases, as his other two hits were doubles.

It’s tough to have a better day than that, but Varsho was up to the task: he was Yesavage’s catcher in this game, too, so he had a hand in the Jays’ success on the other side of the ball, too.

David Ortiz has got jokes

The Yankees are down 2-0, one game from having their season ended by the Blue Jays. FOX Sports analyst David Ortiz knows a little bit about coming from behind to win in the postseason, and has some advice for how the Yankees can pull off the feat.

