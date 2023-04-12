Major League Baseball
Last call? With shorter games, MLB teams extend beer sales
Last call? With shorter games, MLB teams extend beer sales

Updated Apr. 12, 2023 1:20 p.m. ET

Thanks to the pitch clock, the action is moving much faster at Major League Baseball games.

It also means a little less time for fans to enjoy a frosty adult beverage.

To combat that time crunch, at least four teams — the Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers — have extended alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season. Others, like the Miami Marlins and New York Mets, still have seventh-inning cutoffs, but haven't ruled out changes.

"Totally makes sense to me," said Tom Lienhardt, who was sipping on a beer Tuesday night before the Brewers-Diamondbacks game at Chase Field. "Since the games are shorter, you’ve got to adjust."

Teams historically have stopped selling alcohol after the seventh inning.

At least one team, the Baltimore Orioles, already sold alcohol through the eighth inning, or until three-and-a-half hours after first pitch, whichever came first.

MLB games have been considerably shorter this season, largely thanks to a series of rule changes, particularly the new pitch clock. Through the first week and a half of the season, the average game time was down 31 minutes, on track to be the sport’s lowest since 1984.

The minor leagues played with the pitch clock last season. At least one minor-league general manager — Kevin Mahoney of the Class-A Brooklyn Cyclones — said there was no dropoff in concession sales even with shorter games.

Still, some big-league teams have felt the need to make adjustments.

The Rangers allowed some alcohol sales in the eighth inning last season, but have made that option more widely available in 2023. The team said the move to offer in-seat service to everyone — fans can order on their phones — was done partly in reaction to the pitch clock so fans would not miss extended action waiting in lines at concession stands.

Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger told MLB.com that the team's move to extend alcohol sales through the eighth is an experiment.

"If it turns out that this is causing an issue or we feel that it might cause an issue, then we’ll revert to what we have done previously," Schlesinger said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

