Major League Baseball
Justin Verlander declines player option, becomes free agent
Major League Baseball

Justin Verlander declines player option, becomes free agent

2 hours ago

Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Houston Astros to become a free agent on Thursday, five days after helping the team win its second World Series title.

The 39-year-old right-hander likely headed for his third Cy Young Award got his first World Series win in nine starts in Game 5 against the Philadelphia Phillies. The day before that happened, he said it was too early to think about his future.

"Really and truly it’s been a hell of a ride no matter what happens, whether I stay or don’t," he said. "I’ve really enjoyed my time with this group of guys and the city and getting to know the city."

Verlander was among four players who became free agents Thursday, raising the total to 165.

Verlander played for Detroit from 2005 until he was traded to the Astros in August 2017. He agreed to a $66 million contract covering 2020 and 2021, then hurt his elbow and needed Tommy John surgery.

After pitching one game over the previous two seasons, Verlander became a free agent and re-signed with Houston for a $25 million, one-year deal that included the option. He went 18-4 with a major league-best 1.75 ERA in 28 starts, then was 2-0 with a 5.85 ERA in four postseason outings. He is 244-133 with a 3.24 ERA and 3,198 strikeouts in 17 seasons.

'Whatever we need to do to win, we're able to do it!' - Justin Verlander

'Whatever we need to do to win, we're able to do it!' - Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander stops by to talk with the "MLB on FOX" crew about winning the World Series and Dusty Baker finally getting that special moment.

"I really did enjoy kind of just talking with some teams and just kind of like hearing their philosophies and getting to talk about my philosophies with pitching and just talk baseball," he said. "I didn’t get the traditional come into the city and get all the pizzazz because it was a short timeframe."

Several others have option decisions due later Thursday. Among the other moves, the New York Mets turned down an $8 million option on right-hander Mychal Givens in favor of a $1.5 million buyout, Baltimore said no to an $11 million option on right-hander Jordan Lyles and will pay a $1 million buyout, and Boston said the team and player had declined a $12 million mutual option on outfielder Tommy Pham, who gets a $1.5 million buyout.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Dusty Baker to return as Houston Astros manager in 2023
Major League Baseball

Dusty Baker to return as Houston Astros manager in 2023

23 hours ago
2022 MLB Free Agency: One positional need for every playoff team
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB Free Agency: One positional need for every playoff team

1 day ago
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Major League Baseball

MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies

2 days ago
MLB odds: Three World Series futures bets to make now
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: Three World Series futures bets to make now

2 days ago
2022 MLB free agent rankings, team fits: Aaron Judge leads top 30
Major League Baseball

2022 MLB free agent rankings, team fits: Aaron Judge leads top 30

2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes