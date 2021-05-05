Major League Baseball Social media reacts to Orioles pitcher John Means' no-hitter vs. Mariners 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Orioles are adding another name to their history books.

On Wednesday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means threw a no-hitter in a 6-0 shutout of the Seattle Mariners .

The internet reacted with celebration.

This is the first solo no-hitter for the Orioles in more than 50 years. It is the sixth no-hitter in franchise history.

The Orioles' most recent no-hitter was a combined effort by four pitchers against the Oakland Athletics in 1991.

Means is the first pitcher in MLB history to throw a non-perfect no-hitter without a walk, hit by pitch or error. His only baserunner reached on a dropped third strike, leading some to question the rule and whether the outing should've been ruled a perfect game.

What's more, there have been three no-hitters so far this season, and not a single walk or error has occurred in any of them. The San Diego Padres ’ Joe Musgrove and the Chicago White Sox 's Carlos Rodón each had one hit by pitch in his no-no.

This is the fastest that there have been three no-hitters in a season since 1969. There were no-hitters on April 17, April 30 and May 1 that year.

Stay tuned for the next one, baseball fans.

For more up-to-date news on all things Orioles, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.