Musgrove reps SD, Espinal goes full fan mode, and Honeywell is back

By Jake Mintz

FOX Sports MLB Writer

Every week in baseball, a bunch of folks have a good time.

And each Monday – whether it’s fans, managers, players, cities or mascots – we’ll look at three people who had a good time over the last week. It’s really that simple.

Let's go.

All San Diegans

Some people are from places – you know what I mean.

We all have that friend who will never shut up about their hometown. It’s like 75% of their personality, which can be both annoying and endearing.

Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove is from San Diego. He went to Grossmont High in La Mesa, a few miles away from downtown. He probably owned at least 12 different Volcom or Hurley shirts as a youth. I’m sure he can surf, knows the absolute sickest spot for fish tacos, and was certainly present at The Kicker at Keith’s Dad’s Condo. I mean look at this photo from Musgrove’s Instagram.

Backward hat, colorful short sleeve button down, Vans, working out next to an anonymous California strip mall? That’s So-Cal bingo.

So when he hurled the first-ever no-hitter in franchise history on Friday night against the Texas Rangers, it was a San Diego fairytale for the ages.

Before Musgrove’s dominant evening, the Pads were the only club in MLB history without a no-hitter. For a team that operated on the periphery of mainstream baseball for most of its pre-Tatis existence, the perpetual no-hitterlessness was big baseball FOMO that represented the mediocrity of all things Padres.

And with this year’s team carrying expectations into a season for the first time in forever, this monkey-off-the-back moment couldn’t have come at a better time. An Actually Good™ MLB team doing the types of things Actually Good™ MLB teams do. Not necessarily groundbreaking stuff, but definitely symbolic for a franchise like this.

San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove became the first pitcher in franchise history to throw a no-hitter Monday night in a 3-0 win over the Texas Rangers. Previously, the Padres were the only team in the MLB to no throw a no-hitter.

Which is why this moment mattered so much. It mattered to the fan base, to other San Diegan baseballers around the league, and to Musgrove himself. The local kid, ending the local team’s local curse.

So roll on down to Ocean Beach, Joe. Or maybe bring your board over to Sub Bowls by Nazarene to shred some gnar. Then call up some of your dudes and crack open a Ballast Point or two.

You’ve earned it and so has San Diego.

Santiago Espinal

They say, "Don’t meet your heroes." Good thing Santiago Espinal didn’t listen to that noise.

Before Friday’s Jays game against the Angels, Toronto’s utility infielder transformed back into a little kid again when he got to say hello to the iconic Albert Pujols.

This, as they say, is what it’s all about. This encounter probably meant even more to Espinal when you consider that he and Pujols had similar paths to the big leagues. Both were born in the Dominican Republic but played junior college baseball in the States before getting drafted. Espinal also wears No. 5, the same number the future Hall of Famer has worn his whole career.

Espinal mentioned after the game that he had asked teammate Vlad Guerrero Jr. if he’d set up the meet pre-game and Vladdy came through. A truly relatable moment considering we’d probably handle meeting Pujols the same exact way.

Also – holy lord, Pujols is enormous. Vlad Jr. is known for being a large dude, but Pujols towers over him here. He looks like he’s wearing 12 winter sweaters on top of one another.

Brent Honeywell

Honeywell has had a tough go the last few years.

The former Futures Game MVP hadn’t pitched in a single competitive game since the 2017 AAA Playoffs for the Durham Bulls. Check out this whopping laundry list of arm injuries he’s battled through since 2017.

2018: Tommy John surgery

2019: Fractured right elbow

2020: Compression procedure on right (throwing) ulnar nerve

But on Sunday afternoon, he finally finished that long journey back, making his MLB debut against the Yanks.

To put it simply, Honeywell is a different cat in a good way.

From his unique pitch mix (he’s now the only big leaguer who throws a screwball) to his general vibe (thick Georgia drawl + wet wavy mullet), he can’t help but stand out.

And after three years of rehabbing and more surgeries than a game of "Operation," Honeywell arrived with a bang, tossing two scoreless frames while striking out two Yanks.

Certainly what you’d call a #GoodTime.

Jake Mintz is the louder half of @CespedesBBQ and a baseball analyst for FOX Sports. He’s an Orioles fan living in New York City, and thus, he leads a lonely existence most Octobers. If he’s not watching baseball, he’s almost certainly riding his bike. You can follow him on Twitter at @Jake_Mintz.

