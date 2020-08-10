Major League Baseball
Indians Pitcher Violates COVID Protocol
3 hours ago

The Cleveland Indians sent pitcher Zach Plesac back to Cleveland on Sunday after he violated team rules and Major League Baseball's COVID-19 protocols by going out in Chicago, following the team's win on Saturday against the White Sox.

Plesac went home via car service, isolating from teammates and staff, in case he contracted the virus.

The 25-year old right-hander apologized in a statement released by the team:

"I realize I made a poor choice to leave the hotel, which broke protocols and could have endangered other people. I understand that in these times of uncertainty, I need to be more vigilant and responsible, and I am determined to earn my teammates' forgiveness and get back to work."

In Plesac's start on Saturday, he tossed six innings of scoreless ball and stroke out 7 batters to improve to 1-1 in a 10-inning victory. 

Plesac will self-quarantine and cannot take part in team activities until he registers two negative tests.

Major League Baseball has emphasized the importance of following protocols after coronavirus outbreaks with the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals remain sidelined this week, with their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates postponed, as they deal with a coronavirus outbreak.

The two teams were scheduled to play Monday through Wednesday in St. Louis at Busch Stadium.

This past weekend, the Cardinals' 3-game series against the Chicago Cubs was also postponed due to positive coronavirus tests from players and staff.

This is the fourth straight Cardinals series to be postponed. St. Louis hasn't played since July 29, and 13 games have been canceled.

Miami and Philadelphia have both had 7 games postponed but have since returned to the diamond.

In total, 27 games across the league have been postponed due to coronavirus.

