Major League Baseball How to win $1,000 on Cubs vs. Cardinals for free 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

This isn’t the way that the National League Central was supposed to play out.

After all, the St. Louis Cardinals had thrown down their gauntlet not only to their division but to other NL powers like the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres when they traded for Nolan Arenado over the winter.

The Chicago Cubs, in the meantime, appeared ready to pack things in after trading Yu Darvish to San Diego and with the impending free agency of Kris Bryant hanging over the celebrated core of the 2016 World Champions.

But baseball is a funny game.

As Friday dawned, the Cubs were tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central, three games ahead of St. Louis. The reasons were simple. The Cubs had the best run differential in the NL Central (+33) while the Cardinals were in negative territory at minus-21. The Cubs were 21-10 at Wrigley Field, St. Louis was just 16-15 at Busch Stadium. Add all of that up and you have an unexpected pennant race for the summer.

So enjoy Cubs vs. Cardinals from Wrigley Field on Saturday (7:15 p.m. ET, FOX) with the FOX Super 6 app. Just answer six questions before the seventh inning of the contest, and you could win $1,000 . It’s easy to play – just download the FOX Super 6 app on your phone or mobile device.

Here are six things you should know about the Cardinals and Cubs before Saturday night.

1. Ivy League

The Cubs do love playing at home this year – and they haven’t even had the full-capacity lift just yet as COVID restrictions are still in place. Chicago’s OPS at home is .760 – ninth best in the sport. On the road, the OPS drops to .683. The Cubs' home ERA entering the weekend was 3.07. On the road, they are at 4.41.

2. Saints and sinners

What has marked the Cardinals season to this point is just how remarkably average they have played. They are 16-15 both at home and on the road entering the weekend. Their ERA on the road is 4.55 – 21st in the sport. Their .696 OPS is 19th. They are talented, but it feels like nothing clicked at a high level right now.

3. Free agent year for the ages

If Bryant is leaving Chicago, he’s giving a heck of a farewell year to the Wrigleyville masses. A .307 batting average and a .959 OPS with 13 homers and 38 RBIs so far this season have basically eliminated talk of dealing Bryant before the trade deadline because Chicago remains in the race.

4. No problems with Nolan

Arenado has lived up to his end of the bargain, entering the weekend with a .282 average, .842 OPS with 11 homers and 40 RBIs in addition to his Gold Glove-level defense. The Cardinals may be floundering, but he isn’t the reason why.

5. Close it out

One major difference for the Cubs has been Craig Kimbrel, who is looking like that guy who was among the best closers in the game during the 2010s. Kimbrell has 15 saves in 17 appearances with an 0.72 ERA through Friday. He has been dominant.

6. An undervalued rivalry

Yes, the Cubs and Cardinals are celebrated in the Midwest. But with the East Coast all caught up in Red Sox-Yankees and with the history of Giants-Dodgers spanning both coasts, it is easy to forget how incredible these games are. And that’s a good reason to watch.

For more up-to-date news on all things MLB, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Play FOX's Super 6 contests all MLB season long for your chance to win thousands of dollars for free! Just download the Super 6 app for your chance to win big!

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.